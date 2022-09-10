Dodgers third. Austin Barnes strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Trea Turner triples to deep right center field. Freddie Freeman singles to right center field. Trea Turner scores. Will Smith flies out to deep left center field to Jurickson Profar.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.
Padres third. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shallow infield, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Juan Soto pops out to Freddie Freeman. Manny Machado homers to left field. Josh Bell strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 1.
Dodgers fifth. Trayce Thompson walks. Austin Barnes doubles to deep left field. Trayce Thompson to third. Mookie Betts walks. Trea Turner doubles to deep left center field. Mookie Betts scores. Austin Barnes scores. Trayce Thompson scores. Freddie Freeman doubles to left field. Trea Turner scores. Will Smith flies out to deep center field to Jose Azocar. Freddie Freeman to third. Justin Turner reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Freddie Freeman out at home. Chris Taylor lines out to deep right center field to Jose Azocar.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Padres 1.
Padres sixth. Juan Soto grounds out to shallow right field to Freddie Freeman. Manny Machado homers to center field. Josh Bell singles to shallow right field. Wil Myers grounds out to shortstop. Josh Bell out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Padres 2.
Dodgers seventh. Mookie Betts grounds out to shallow infield, Manny Machado to Wil Myers. Trea Turner walks. Freddie Freeman homers to center field. Trea Turner scores. Will Smith doubles to center field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Jose Azocar. Justin Turner walks. Chris Taylor singles to left field. Justin Turner to second. Will Smith scores. Hanser Alberto grounds out to shortstop. Chris Taylor out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Padres 2.
Padres ninth. Josh Bell singles to right field. Wil Myers doubles to deep left center field. Josh Bell to third. Jake Cronenworth lines out to left field to Chris Taylor. Jurickson Profar out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Trayce Thompson. Wil Myers to third. Josh Bell scores. Luis Campusano doubles to shallow left field. Wil Myers scores. Luis Liberato strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Padres 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.