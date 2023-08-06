Dodgers first. Mookie Betts flies out to deep left center field to Trent Grisham. Freddie Freeman hit by pitch. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Amed Rosario homers to right field. Freddie Freeman scores. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Padres 0.
Dodgers second. Kike Hernandez singles to left center field. James Outman strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas singles to shallow center field. Kike Hernandez to third. Austin Barnes reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Miguel Rojas to second. Kike Hernandez scores. Mookie Betts reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Austin Barnes out at second. Miguel Rojas to third. Freddie Freeman homers to right field. Mookie Betts scores. Miguel Rojas scores. J.D. Martinez lines out to left center field to Juan Soto.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Padres 0.
Padres third. Ji Man Choi grounds out to shallow infield, Lance Lynn to Freddie Freeman. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Trent Grisham singles to shallow center field. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Trent Grisham to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounds out to shortstop. Ha-Seong Kim out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Padres 1.
Padres seventh. Jake Cronenworth homers to right field. Ji Man Choi flies out to left center field to David Peralta. Gary Sanchez doubles to deep center field. Trent Grisham grounds out to second base, Kike Hernandez to Freddie Freeman. Gary Sanchez to third. Ha-Seong Kim strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Padres 2.
Dodgers eighth. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Ji Man Choi. Austin Barnes grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Ji Man Choi. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Freddie Freeman grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Ji Man Choi.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 7, Padres 2.
Dodgers ninth. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. David Peralta singles to shallow center field. Chris Taylor walks. Kike Hernandez doubles to left field. Chris Taylor to third. David Peralta scores. James Outman strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas lines out to deep center field to Trent Grisham.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 8, Padres 2.
