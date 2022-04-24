Padres second. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Eric Hosmer grounds out to first base, Freddie Freeman to Tyler Anderson. Jurickson Profar to third. Wil Myers out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cody Bellinger. Jurickson Profar scores. Jorge Alfaro walks. C.J. Abrams grounds out to second base, Justin Turner to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Dodgers 0.
Padres third. Jose Azocar strikes out swinging. Austin Nola strikes out swinging. Jake Cronenworth homers to right field. Manny Machado walks. Jurickson Profar strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 2, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers eighth. Chris Taylor singles to shortstop. Gavin Lux singles to center field. Chris Taylor to second. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Trea Turner doubles to deep left field. Gavin Lux scores. Chris Taylor scores. Max Muncy strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Padres 2.
Padres tenth. Trent Grisham pinch-hitting for Jose Azocar. Trent Grisham out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Justin Bruihl to Gavin Lux. C.J. Abrams to third. Austin Nola flies out to center field to Chris Taylor. C.J. Abrams scores.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Dodgers 2.
