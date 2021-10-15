Dodgers sixth. Julio Urias grounds out to shallow infield to Logan Webb. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Corey Seager doubles to left field. Mookie Betts scores. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Will Smith flies out to deep left field to Darin Ruf.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Giants 0.
Giants sixth. Darin Ruf homers to center field. Buster Posey called out on strikes. Brandon Crawford flies out to right center field to Mookie Betts. Kris Bryant singles to left field. Austin Slater reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kris Bryant out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Giants 1.
Dodgers ninth. Will Smith grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Wilmer Flores. Justin Turner hit by pitch. Gavin Lux singles to right field. Justin Turner to second. Cody Bellinger singles to right center field. Gavin Lux to third. Justin Turner scores. Chris Taylor lines out to shallow infield to Wilmer Flores. Matt Beaty pinch-hitting for Kenley Jansen. Matt Beaty grounds out to second base to Wilmer Flores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Giants 1.