Dodgers second. Justin Turner singles to right field. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor doubles to deep left center field. Justin Turner scores. Gavin Lux grounds out to first base, Darin Ruf to Jakob Junis. Chris Taylor to third. Mookie Betts grounds out to shortstop, Evan Longoria to Darin Ruf.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Giants 0.
Giants second. Joc Pederson singles to center field. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging. Evan Longoria doubles to deep left field. Joc Pederson scores. Brandon Crawford singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Evan Longoria scores. Thairo Estrada pops out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Curt Casali strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Dodgers 1.
Giants fourth. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Darin Ruf homers to left field. Evan Longoria grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Brandon Crawford lines out to deep right center field to Mookie Betts.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 3, Dodgers 1.
Dodgers fifth. Gavin Lux homers to center field. Mookie Betts grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Darin Ruf. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow right field, Donovan Walton to Darin Ruf. Trea Turner strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 3, Dodgers 2.
Giants fifth. Thairo Estrada flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Curt Casali singles to shallow infield. Austin Slater pinch-hitting for Luis Gonzalez. Austin Slater singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Curt Casali to third. Throwing error by Justin Bruihl. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores is intentionally walked. Joc Pederson singles to right field. Wilmer Flores to third. Austin Slater scores. Curt Casali scores. Darin Ruf singles to right field. Joc Pederson to second. Wilmer Flores scores. Donovan Walton lines out to center field to Cody Bellinger.
3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Giants 6, Dodgers 2.
Giants eighth. Joc Pederson flies out to shallow center field to Trea Turner. Darin Ruf homers to center field. Donovan Walton grounds out to shallow infield, Gavin Lux to Freddie Freeman. Brandon Crawford flies out to deep left center field to Cody Bellinger.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 7, Dodgers 2.
