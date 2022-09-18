Dodgers fourth. Freddie Freeman walks. Justin Turner doubles. Freddie Freeman scores. Max Muncy pops out to Evan Longoria. Trayce Thompson flies out to deep right center field to Heliot Ramos. Chris Taylor called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Giants 0.
Giants fifth. Lewis Brinson doubles to left field. Luis Gonzalez lines out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Lewis Brinson to third. Heliot Ramos grounds out to shallow infield, Max Muncy to Freddie Freeman. Thairo Estrada reaches on error. Lewis Brinson scores. Throwing error by Trea Turner.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Giants 1.
Dodgers sixth. Trea Turner doubles to center field. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow infield. Trea Turner scores. Justin Turner lines out to left field to Luis Gonzalez. Max Muncy singles to center field. Freddie Freeman to second. Trayce Thompson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Max Muncy out at second. Freddie Freeman to third. Chris Taylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Trayce Thompson out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 2, Giants 1.
Giants eighth. Heliot Ramos walks. Thairo Estrada walks. Heliot Ramos to second. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Heliot Ramos to third. J.D. Davis doubles to deep right center field. Thairo Estrada to third. Heliot Ramos scores. Evan Longoria is intentionally walked. LaMonte Wade Jr. strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 2, Giants 2.
Dodgers tenth. Austin Barnes out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Evan Longoria to Wilmer Flores. Cody Bellinger to third. Mookie Betts doubles to left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Trea Turner lines out to deep right field to Heliot Ramos. Mookie Betts to third. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Justin Turner walks. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner to second. Freddie Freeman to third. Mookie Betts scores. Trayce Thompson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 4, Giants 2.
Giants tenth. Thairo Estrada walks. Joc Pederson flies out to deep right center field to Mookie Betts. Heliot Ramos to third. Wilmer Flores singles to right field. Thairo Estrada to second. Heliot Ramos scores. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging. Evan Longoria walks. Wilmer Flores to second. Thairo Estrada to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Freddie Freeman to Justin Bruihl.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 4, Giants 3.
