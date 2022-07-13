Cardinals third. Lars Nootbaar grounds out to second base, Max Muncy to Freddie Freeman. Andrew Knizner singles to left field. Tommy Edman doubles to center field. Andrew Knizner to third. Dylan Carlson strikes out swinging. Paul Goldschmidt singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Tommy Edman scores. Andrew Knizner scores. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Nolan Gorman strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 4, Dodgers 0.
Cardinals fourth. Albert Pujols grounds out to shallow infield, Max Muncy to Freddie Freeman. Corey Dickerson flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Lars Nootbaar singles to right field. Andrew Knizner doubles to deep left field. Lars Nootbaar scores. Tommy Edman grounds out to shallow infield, Tony Gonsolin to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, Dodgers 0.
Cardinals sixth. Albert Pujols singles to center field. Corey Dickerson grounds out to shallow right field, Gavin Lux to Freddie Freeman. Albert Pujols to second. Lars Nootbaar singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Albert Pujols scores. Fielding error by Cody Bellinger. Andrew Knizner walks. Tommy Edman strikes out swinging. Dylan Carlson lines out to right field to Mookie Betts.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cardinals 6, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers seventh. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman singles to right center field. Will Smith homers to center field. Freddie Freeman scores. Justin Turner lines out to deep left field to Corey Dickerson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 6, Dodgers 2.
Dodgers eighth. Cody Bellinger singles to right field. Max Muncy walks. Trayce Thompson lines out to left field to Corey Dickerson. Hanser Alberto pinch-hitting for Gavin Lux. Hanser Alberto strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts doubles to right field. Max Muncy to third. Cody Bellinger scores. Trea Turner singles to left field. Mookie Betts scores. Max Muncy scores. Freddie Freeman walks. Will Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.
Dodgers ninth. Justin Turner doubles to deep right center field. Cody Bellinger singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Austin Barnes to third. Max Muncy out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Dylan Carlson. Cody Bellinger to third. Austin Barnes scores. Trayce Thompson strikes out on a foul tip. Hanser Alberto singles to left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Cardinals 6.
