BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.248.33413732273408384421017533825520
Freeman.310.39715827491613232223301
T.Turner.289.35215918461112321634813
Betts.280.374157424410010262232310
Lux.263.3461142530411121524203
Smith.255.3671021826504191722001
Barnes.245.327491112204959002
Taylor.240.3291291831823161752311
Ríos.240.2835081210513322010
Alberto.231.2503949200315002
Bellinger.216.28814819321025151452610
J.Turner.207.26514016291004291229002
Muncy.157.3271272120413133134004
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals28132.76414111365.128513011237104363
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Grove000.001103.2440033
Greene100.001002.0200001
Ferguson000.001001.0000011
Almonte001.504006.0411047
Gonsolin401.6288039.0228731637
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Vesia002.25160012.08330316
Moronta002.257008.0822037
Bruihl012.45120011.0743138
Hudson232.57140214.09541315
Price002.577007.0722218
Urías332.6388041.03518127831
Phillips122.81160016.011751420
Buehler512.8988046.245151531239
Kimbrel003.00130912.011441417
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Anderson503.3086043.23916166542
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Bickford003.68160014.214662312
Pepiot003.862207.0333188
Graterol023.94160016.011871815
White106.1761011.211982413
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Alberto009.001001.0211000

