BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.248.33412972143227874219716531623519
Freeman.311.40214825461413212223301
T.Turner.280.34715018421012281632813
Betts.273.3601503841909232028310
Barnes.267.353451112204958002
Lux.262.3441072228411121422203
Ríos.262.2794271110412118010
Smith.255.365981725504181621001
Taylor.240.3221251730813151552311
Alberto.237.2563849200315002
J.Turner.215.27313516291004291227002
Bellinger.214.2861401830925141348410
Muncy.161.3361182119413133032003
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals27122.83393911346.227012510936101343
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Almonte000.003004.1200035
Grove000.001103.2440033
Greene100.001002.0200001
Ferguson000.001001.0000011
Gonsolin401.6477033.0197621530
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Moronta002.257008.0822037
Vesia002.45150011.07330314
Bruihl012.53110010.2743128
Hudson232.57140214.09541315
Price002.577007.0722218
Urías332.6388041.03518127831
Buehler512.8988046.245151531239
Phillips112.93150015.19551419
Kimbrel003.00130912.011441417
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Bickford003.29150013.212552312
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Pepiot003.862207.0333188
Graterol023.94160016.011871815
Anderson404.0475035.23416166534
White106.1761011.211982413
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Alberto009.001001.0211000

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you