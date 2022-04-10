BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.214.267707152016420001
Barnes.667.667312001101000
Taylor.500.500412100001000
Lux.400.571522000220000
Smith.333.500311000011000
Ríos.250.250401000002000
Betts.222.222912100202000
T.Turner.222.222902000103001
Freeman.143.333711000012000
J.Turner.111.111901000003000
Muncy.111.111901000003000
Bellinger.000.000800000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals113.1822117.015661422
Graterol000.001001.0000011
Hudson000.001001.0100003
Anderson002.251004.0211004
Gonsolin003.001103.0511013
Buehler103.601105.0422025
Treinen014.502002.0111104
Kimbrel009.001011.0211002

