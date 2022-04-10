|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.214
|.267
|70
|7
|15
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|.667
|.667
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lux
|.400
|.571
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.222
|.222
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner
|.222
|.222
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Freeman
|.143
|.333
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner
|.111
|.111
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.111
|.111
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.000
|.000
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|3.18
|2
|2
|1
|17.0
|15
|6
|6
|1
|4
|22
|Graterol
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anderson
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Gonsolin
|0
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Buehler
|1
|0
|3.60
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Treinen
|0
|1
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
