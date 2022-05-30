BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.337158726240195105524519837629622
Freeman.306.39518033551814292627401
T.Turner.297.358182215411243918381024
Betts.294.382180495311014322433410
Lux.273.3531322836511121726203
Ríos.263.30076112010616431010
Taylor.248.33115322381035211959312
Smith.246.3541222030505232023001
Alberto.229.24548511300315002
Barnes.226.3175312122049610002
J.Turner.224.28116120361404291332002
Bellinger.221.29116320361125181554610
Muncy.150.3271332120413143437004
Pillar.000.000300000001000
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals33142.67474713418.133114312438120409
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Grove000.001103.2440033
Greene100.001002.0200001
Ferguson000.001001.0000011
Almonte001.125008.0611049
Gonsolin501.8099045.02610931644
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Bruihl112.08140013.0943139
Hudson232.25160316.010541318
Moronta002.257008.0822037
Urías342.4999047.039191371134
Vesia002.57180014.011440419
Phillips122.84180019.014862523
Anderson602.9097049.24416166648
Buehler612.9199052.251181731442
Price003.009009.011332112
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Pepiot003.1833011.164411113
Graterol123.20180019.2138711016
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Bickford003.45170015.215662313
Kimbrel004.501501014.014771519
Alberto004.502002.0311000
White104.6072015.213982615
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111

