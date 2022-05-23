BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.246.33213342173287974420017033024520
Freeman.301.39115325461413212223301
T.Turner.290.35415518451112291634813
Betts.273.36215440429010242131310
Ríos.267.3134581210513319010
Lux.255.3361102228411121423203
Smith.255.365981725504181621001
Barnes.245.327491112204959002
Taylor.240.3261251730813151652311
Alberto.237.2563849200315002
Bellinger.215.2851441831925141350510
J.Turner.207.26514016291004291229002
Muncy.156.3311222119413133134004
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals27132.80404011356.127812911137104355
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Grove000.001103.2440033
Greene100.001002.0200001
Ferguson000.001001.0000011
Almonte001.504006.0411047
Gonsolin401.6288039.0228731637
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Vesia002.25160012.08330316
Moronta002.257008.0822037
Bruihl012.45120011.0743138
Hudson232.57140214.09541315
Price002.577007.0722218
Urías332.6388041.03518127831
Phillips122.81160016.011751420
Buehler512.8988046.245151531239
Kimbrel003.00130912.011441417
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Bickford003.29150013.212552312
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Pepiot003.862207.0333188
Graterol023.94160016.011871815
Anderson404.0475035.23416166534
White106.1761011.211982413
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Alberto009.001001.0211000

