|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.246
|.332
|1334
|217
|328
|79
|7
|44
|200
|170
|330
|24
|5
|20
|Freeman
|.301
|.391
|153
|25
|46
|14
|1
|3
|21
|22
|23
|3
|0
|1
|T.Turner
|.290
|.354
|155
|18
|45
|11
|1
|2
|29
|16
|34
|8
|1
|3
|Betts
|.273
|.362
|154
|40
|42
|9
|0
|10
|24
|21
|31
|3
|1
|0
|Ríos
|.267
|.313
|45
|8
|12
|1
|0
|5
|13
|3
|19
|0
|1
|0
|Lux
|.255
|.336
|110
|22
|28
|4
|1
|1
|12
|14
|23
|2
|0
|3
|Smith
|.255
|.365
|98
|17
|25
|5
|0
|4
|18
|16
|21
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|.245
|.327
|49
|11
|12
|2
|0
|4
|9
|5
|9
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|.240
|.326
|125
|17
|30
|8
|1
|3
|15
|16
|52
|3
|1
|1
|Alberto
|.237
|.256
|38
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.215
|.285
|144
|18
|31
|9
|2
|5
|14
|13
|50
|5
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.207
|.265
|140
|16
|29
|10
|0
|4
|29
|12
|29
|0
|0
|2
|Muncy
|.156
|.331
|122
|21
|19
|4
|1
|3
|13
|31
|34
|0
|0
|4
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|13
|2.80
|40
|40
|11
|356.1
|278
|129
|111
|37
|104
|355
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Grove
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte
|0
|0
|1.50
|4
|0
|0
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Gonsolin
|4
|0
|1.62
|8
|8
|0
|39.0
|22
|8
|7
|3
|16
|37
|Kershaw
|4
|0
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|Vesia
|0
|0
|2.25
|16
|0
|0
|12.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|16
|Moronta
|0
|0
|2.25
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|2.45
|12
|0
|0
|11.0
|7
|4
|3
|1
|3
|8
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.57
|14
|0
|2
|14.0
|9
|5
|4
|1
|3
|15
|Price
|0
|0
|2.57
|7
|0
|0
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Urías
|3
|3
|2.63
|8
|8
|0
|41.0
|35
|18
|12
|7
|8
|31
|Phillips
|1
|2
|2.81
|16
|0
|0
|16.0
|11
|7
|5
|1
|4
|20
|Buehler
|5
|1
|2.89
|8
|8
|0
|46.2
|45
|15
|15
|3
|12
|39
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|3.00
|13
|0
|9
|12.0
|11
|4
|4
|1
|4
|17
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Bickford
|0
|0
|3.29
|15
|0
|0
|13.2
|12
|5
|5
|2
|3
|12
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|8
|8
|Graterol
|0
|2
|3.94
|16
|0
|0
|16.0
|11
|8
|7
|1
|8
|15
|Anderson
|4
|0
|4.04
|7
|5
|0
|35.2
|34
|16
|16
|6
|5
|34
|White
|1
|0
|6.17
|6
|1
|0
|11.2
|11
|9
|8
|2
|4
|13
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Alberto
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
