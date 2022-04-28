|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.244
|.331
|594
|90
|145
|27
|4
|18
|85
|75
|148
|14
|3
|7
|Freeman
|.310
|.383
|71
|13
|22
|4
|0
|3
|9
|8
|13
|1
|0
|1
|T.Turner
|.296
|.338
|71
|9
|21
|4
|1
|1
|16
|5
|18
|3
|1
|2
|Taylor
|.286
|.364
|56
|5
|16
|4
|1
|0
|8
|8
|20
|2
|0
|1
|Alberto
|.267
|.267
|15
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.250
|.353
|44
|8
|11
|3
|0
|2
|11
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.250
|.333
|16
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lux
|.244
|.352
|45
|10
|11
|1
|1
|1
|5
|8
|9
|2
|0
|1
|Ríos
|.238
|.273
|21
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger
|.227
|.292
|66
|7
|15
|3
|1
|4
|8
|5
|23
|3
|1
|0
|Betts
|.209
|.338
|67
|17
|14
|2
|0
|2
|5
|12
|16
|3
|0
|0
|J.Turner
|.206
|.257
|63
|7
|13
|3
|0
|0
|8
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.155
|.347
|58
|7
|9
|3
|0
|2
|9
|16
|14
|0
|0
|2
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|12
|6
|2.21
|18
|18
|4
|158.2
|101
|46
|39
|11
|42
|161
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Bickford
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Moronta
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1.35
|7
|0
|1
|6.2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Gonsolin
|1
|0
|1.59
|4
|4
|0
|17.0
|12
|4
|3
|0
|8
|13
|Price
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|2.25
|4
|0
|3
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|2.35
|7
|0
|0
|7.2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Phillips
|1
|0
|2.45
|7
|0
|0
|7.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|8
|Urías
|1
|1
|2.50
|4
|4
|0
|18.0
|10
|8
|5
|2
|8
|15
|Buehler
|2
|1
|2.55
|4
|4
|0
|24.2
|20
|7
|7
|2
|6
|21
|Kershaw
|3
|0
|2.65
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|10
|5
|5
|2
|0
|23
|Graterol
|0
|1
|2.70
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|6
|Anderson
|1
|0
|2.84
|3
|1
|0
|12.2
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|12
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|White
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
