BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.244.331594901452741885751481437
Freeman.310.3837113224039813101
T.Turner.296.3387192141116518312
Taylor.286.364565164108820201
Alberto.267.2671504000201000
Smith.250.353448113021168000
Barnes.250.3331644002214000
Lux.244.352451011111589201
Ríos.238.2732135001219010
Bellinger.227.292667153148523310
Betts.209.33867171420251216300
J.Turner.206.257637133008513000
Muncy.155.347587930291614002
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1262.2118184158.210146391142161
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Vesia000.006005.1400016
Bickford000.004003.0200012
Moronta000.001001.0100001
Hudson111.357016.2421018
Gonsolin101.5944017.012430813
Price001.935004.2411115
Kimbrel002.254034.0311004
Bruihl012.357007.2332016
Phillips102.457007.1222118
Urías112.5044018.010852815
Buehler212.5544024.220772621
Kershaw302.6533017.010552023
Graterol012.707006.2322146
Anderson102.8431012.28441312
Treinen113.003003.0111105
White004.504008.0744028
Cleavinger005.402001.2311022

