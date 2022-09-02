BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.33744426941158271251706614901085841461
Outman.462.5631366201327000
Freeman.324.39651093165432168160851123
T.Turner.306.3515298216233218863710522211
Thompson.296.39113525401217262054300
Lux.293.368369621081876424679727
Betts.280.350460101129292327045851210
J.Turner.272.343383481042909674172306
Smith.264.3514065510722119754976103
Vargas.250.250802100201100
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Alberto.240.252129123181214222012
Lamb.239.3386710165124824010
Taylor.224.304321387223383436133812
Bellinger.204.26142159862231754321241123
Barnes.194.3101342326406222025213
Muncy.184.31936954681611651741132010
Gallo.184.32249892138823001
Alvarez.160.1542514000309101
McKinstry.091.2861141001234000
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
Wolters.000.000400000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals90402.84130130361159.28974103661143241154
Greene100.001002.0200001
Hembree100.002002.0200011
Almonte001.15290131.1184421030
Phillips531.22520251.22410721258
May111.6422011.06220313
Ferguson101.85250024.1125501023
Reed001.935014.2611012
Gonsolin1612.1023230128.17631301135116
Heaney212.121010046.237191171270
Hudson232.22250524.117761530
Urías1472.3225250139.210243361731137
Vesia302.49520143.133131221961
Price202.58380138.13711116837
Kershaw732.591616090.170302671894
Anderson1332.6825230147.212147441130114
Martin312.92130112.17441015
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Graterol233.02410344.232171531039
Bruihl113.57180017.215872511
White123.701510056.051252361947
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Pepiot204.0277031.122141462236
Kimbrel454.144802145.247252122160
Moronta004.18220023.217111151027
Alberto004.506006.0733110
Grove004.823209.11295057
Bickford215.14510049.045282891349
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Cleavinger0110.384004.1675137

