|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.337
|4442
|694
|1158
|271
|25
|170
|661
|490
|1085
|84
|14
|61
|Outman
|.462
|.563
|13
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|.324
|.396
|510
|93
|165
|43
|2
|16
|81
|60
|85
|11
|2
|3
|T.Turner
|.306
|.351
|529
|82
|162
|33
|2
|18
|86
|37
|105
|22
|2
|11
|Thompson
|.296
|.391
|135
|25
|40
|12
|1
|7
|26
|20
|54
|3
|0
|0
|Lux
|.293
|.368
|369
|62
|108
|18
|7
|6
|42
|46
|79
|7
|2
|7
|Betts
|.280
|.350
|460
|101
|129
|29
|2
|32
|70
|45
|85
|12
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.272
|.343
|383
|48
|104
|29
|0
|9
|67
|41
|72
|3
|0
|6
|Smith
|.264
|.351
|406
|55
|107
|22
|1
|19
|75
|49
|76
|1
|0
|3
|Vargas
|.250
|.250
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.244
|.293
|86
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto
|.240
|.252
|129
|12
|31
|8
|1
|2
|14
|2
|22
|0
|1
|2
|Lamb
|.239
|.338
|67
|10
|16
|5
|1
|2
|4
|8
|24
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|.224
|.304
|321
|38
|72
|23
|3
|8
|34
|36
|133
|8
|1
|2
|Bellinger
|.204
|.261
|421
|59
|86
|22
|3
|17
|54
|32
|124
|11
|2
|3
|Barnes
|.194
|.310
|134
|23
|26
|4
|0
|6
|22
|20
|25
|2
|1
|3
|Muncy
|.184
|.319
|369
|54
|68
|16
|1
|16
|51
|74
|113
|2
|0
|10
|Gallo
|.184
|.322
|49
|8
|9
|2
|1
|3
|8
|8
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|.160
|.154
|25
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|McKinstry
|.091
|.286
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar
|.083
|.154
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|90
|40
|2.84
|130
|130
|36
|1159.2
|897
|410
|366
|114
|324
|1154
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte
|0
|0
|1.15
|29
|0
|1
|31.1
|18
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|Phillips
|5
|3
|1.22
|52
|0
|2
|51.2
|24
|10
|7
|2
|12
|58
|May
|1
|1
|1.64
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|1.85
|25
|0
|0
|24.1
|12
|5
|5
|0
|10
|23
|Reed
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|1
|4.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Gonsolin
|16
|1
|2.10
|23
|23
|0
|128.1
|76
|31
|30
|11
|35
|116
|Heaney
|2
|1
|2.12
|10
|10
|0
|46.2
|37
|19
|11
|7
|12
|70
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.22
|25
|0
|5
|24.1
|17
|7
|6
|1
|5
|30
|Urías
|14
|7
|2.32
|25
|25
|0
|139.2
|102
|43
|36
|17
|31
|137
|Vesia
|3
|0
|2.49
|52
|0
|1
|43.1
|33
|13
|12
|2
|19
|61
|Price
|2
|0
|2.58
|38
|0
|1
|38.1
|37
|11
|11
|6
|8
|37
|Kershaw
|7
|3
|2.59
|16
|16
|0
|90.1
|70
|30
|26
|7
|18
|94
|Anderson
|13
|3
|2.68
|25
|23
|0
|147.2
|121
|47
|44
|11
|30
|114
|Martin
|3
|1
|2.92
|13
|0
|1
|12.1
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|15
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Graterol
|2
|3
|3.02
|41
|0
|3
|44.2
|32
|17
|15
|3
|10
|39
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|3.57
|18
|0
|0
|17.2
|15
|8
|7
|2
|5
|11
|White
|1
|2
|3.70
|15
|10
|0
|56.0
|51
|25
|23
|6
|19
|47
|Buehler
|6
|3
|4.02
|12
|12
|0
|65.0
|67
|30
|29
|8
|17
|58
|Pepiot
|2
|0
|4.02
|7
|7
|0
|31.1
|22
|14
|14
|6
|22
|36
|Kimbrel
|4
|5
|4.14
|48
|0
|21
|45.2
|47
|25
|21
|2
|21
|60
|Moronta
|0
|0
|4.18
|22
|0
|0
|23.2
|17
|11
|11
|5
|10
|27
|Alberto
|0
|0
|4.50
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grove
|0
|0
|4.82
|3
|2
|0
|9.1
|12
|9
|5
|0
|5
|7
|Bickford
|2
|1
|5.14
|51
|0
|0
|49.0
|45
|28
|28
|9
|13
|49
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cleavinger
|0
|1
|10.38
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|7
|5
|1
|3
|7
