|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.239
|.322
|748
|114
|179
|34
|5
|23
|105
|89
|184
|16
|3
|8
|Freeman
|.299
|.386
|87
|15
|26
|5
|1
|3
|12
|12
|15
|2
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.292
|.361
|72
|8
|21
|6
|1
|1
|11
|9
|28
|2
|0
|1
|Alberto
|.286
|.286
|21
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lux
|.276
|.358
|58
|12
|16
|1
|1
|1
|6
|8
|12
|2
|0
|1
|T.Turner
|.261
|.309
|88
|9
|23
|5
|1
|1
|19
|7
|20
|4
|1
|2
|Betts
|.247
|.350
|85
|23
|21
|2
|0
|4
|8
|13
|16
|3
|0
|0
|Smith
|.246
|.358
|57
|10
|14
|3
|0
|2
|13
|9
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.227
|.261
|22
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes
|.211
|.286
|19
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.205
|.275
|83
|10
|17
|5
|1
|4
|9
|7
|29
|3
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.183
|.225
|82
|8
|15
|3
|0
|1
|10
|5
|19
|0
|0
|1
|Muncy
|.151
|.319
|73
|10
|11
|3
|0
|3
|11
|17
|18
|0
|0
|2
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|16
|7
|2.21
|23
|23
|6
|203.2
|139
|57
|50
|14
|53
|209
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1.17
|8
|0
|1
|7.2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|1.35
|7
|0
|5
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Gonsolin
|2
|0
|1.64
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|15
|5
|4
|1
|9
|18
|Urías
|2
|1
|1.88
|5
|5
|0
|24.0
|14
|8
|5
|2
|8
|19
|Price
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Buehler
|3
|1
|2.12
|5
|5
|0
|29.2
|26
|7
|7
|2
|7
|26
|Moronta
|0
|0
|2.25
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kershaw
|3
|0
|2.35
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|14
|6
|6
|2
|2
|30
|Anderson
|2
|0
|2.55
|4
|2
|0
|17.2
|13
|5
|5
|1
|4
|15
|Bickford
|0
|0
|3.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Graterol
|0
|1
|3.24
|10
|0
|0
|8.1
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|9
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|3.38
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Phillips
|1
|1
|4.50
|10
|0
|0
|10.0
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|13
|White
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
