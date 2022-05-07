BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.239.32274811417934523105891841638
Freeman.299.386871526513121215201
Taylor.292.3617282161111928201
Alberto.286.2862126100202000
Lux.276.3585812161116812201
T.Turner.261.3098892351119720412
Betts.247.35085232120481316300
Smith.246.35857101430213911000
Ríos.227.26122350012110010
Barnes.211.2861944002214000
Bellinger.205.2758310175149729310
J.Turner.183.2258281530110519001
Muncy.151.319731011303111718002
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1672.2123236203.213957501453209
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Vesia000.008007.04000110
Kahnle000.002002.0100002
Hudson111.178017.24210210
Kimbrel001.357056.2511026
Gonsolin201.6455022.015541918
Urías211.8855024.014852819
Price001.935004.2411115
Buehler312.1255029.226772726
Moronta002.254004.0511004
Kershaw302.3544023.014662230
Anderson202.5542017.213551415
Bickford003.007006.0422125
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Graterol013.2410008.1533169
Bruihl013.388008.0543116
Phillips114.50100010.05551113
White004.504008.0744028
Cleavinger005.402001.2311022

