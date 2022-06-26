BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.3312379359602136128633827558747736
Thompson.333.3331224101306000
T.Turner.320.3692783989172105223581426
Freeman.303.38727447832328453654602
Lux.284.35720137571022172441515
Betts.273.349245536713017402747610
Smith.260.34720829549011352836001
Taylor.245.32422928561836262691512
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Alberto.229.239707163014113002
J.Turner.222.29224331542004372547102
Bellinger.214.27524331521329282079911
Barnes.194.330721414204111417003
Muncy.167.3331802630515204449005
Alvarez.158.1581913000106101
McKinstry.143.143711001203000
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals44262.94707018622.149522920364177629
Ferguson000.006005.0000045
Greene100.001002.0200001
Heaney100.5933015.19311423
Almonte000.98140018.111221620
Gonsolin901.581313068.135131262164
Phillips131.88280028.219962834
Kershaw512.0088045.03410103747
Moronta002.008009.0822039
Hudson232.22250524.117761530
Urías562.481414076.1582821121971
Anderson803.001311072.058252471265
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Vesia103.18280022.221981930
Pepiot003.1833011.164411113
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Price003.57170017.220773422
Bruihl113.86170016.115872410
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Graterol234.13300032.225161531028
White114.25105029.224151441030
Kimbrel034.302401323.024131111135
Alberto004.502002.0311000
Bickford015.48230021.12313134316
Grove005.792104.2773043
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111

