|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.331
|2424
|364
|614
|139
|12
|86
|343
|278
|600
|50
|7
|37
|T.Turner
|.317
|.365
|284
|40
|90
|17
|2
|10
|53
|23
|61
|15
|2
|6
|Thompson
|.313
|.353
|16
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Freeman
|.305
|.389
|279
|47
|85
|24
|2
|8
|46
|37
|56
|6
|0
|2
|Lux
|.286
|.358
|206
|38
|59
|10
|2
|2
|17
|24
|42
|5
|1
|5
|Betts
|.273
|.349
|245
|53
|67
|13
|0
|17
|40
|27
|47
|6
|1
|0
|Smith
|.262
|.347
|214
|29
|56
|10
|0
|11
|35
|28
|36
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|.254
|.332
|232
|30
|59
|19
|3
|6
|27
|26
|91
|6
|1
|2
|Ríos
|.244
|.293
|86
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto
|.229
|.239
|70
|7
|16
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|J.Turner
|.219
|.290
|247
|31
|54
|20
|0
|4
|37
|26
|49
|1
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.214
|.274
|248
|32
|53
|13
|2
|9
|28
|20
|81
|9
|1
|1
|Barnes
|.194
|.330
|72
|14
|14
|2
|0
|4
|11
|14
|17
|0
|0
|3
|Muncy
|.162
|.326
|185
|26
|30
|5
|1
|5
|20
|44
|49
|0
|0
|5
|Alvarez
|.143
|.143
|21
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|McKinstry
|.143
|.143
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar
|.083
|.154
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|45
|26
|2.91
|71
|71
|19
|633.1
|503
|232
|205
|64
|182
|641
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.59
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|9
|3
|1
|1
|4
|23
|Almonte
|0
|0
|0.96
|15
|0
|0
|18.2
|11
|2
|2
|1
|7
|20
|Gonsolin
|9
|0
|1.58
|14
|14
|0
|74.0
|40
|14
|13
|6
|23
|69
|Moronta
|0
|0
|1.64
|9
|0
|0
|11.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Phillips
|1
|3
|1.88
|28
|0
|0
|28.2
|19
|9
|6
|2
|8
|34
|Kershaw
|5
|1
|2.00
|8
|8
|0
|45.0
|34
|10
|10
|3
|7
|47
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.22
|25
|0
|5
|24.1
|17
|7
|6
|1
|5
|30
|Urías
|5
|6
|2.48
|14
|14
|0
|76.1
|58
|28
|21
|12
|19
|71
|Anderson
|8
|0
|3.00
|13
|11
|0
|72.0
|58
|25
|24
|7
|12
|65
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|3.18
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|11
|13
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Vesia
|1
|0
|3.52
|29
|0
|0
|23.0
|23
|10
|9
|1
|10
|30
|Price
|0
|0
|3.57
|17
|0
|0
|17.2
|20
|7
|7
|3
|4
|22
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|3.86
|17
|0
|0
|16.1
|15
|8
|7
|2
|4
|10
|Graterol
|2
|3
|4.01
|31
|0
|1
|33.2
|25
|16
|15
|3
|10
|29
|Buehler
|6
|3
|4.02
|12
|12
|0
|65.0
|67
|30
|29
|8
|17
|58
|Kimbrel
|1
|3
|4.12
|25
|0
|13
|24.0
|25
|14
|11
|1
|12
|37
|White
|1
|1
|4.25
|10
|5
|0
|29.2
|24
|15
|14
|4
|10
|30
|Alberto
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford
|0
|1
|5.32
|24
|0
|0
|22.0
|23
|13
|13
|4
|3
|17
|Grove
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|7
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
