BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.3312424364614139128634327860050737
T.Turner.317.3652844090172105323611526
Thompson.313.3531625101518100
Freeman.305.38927947852428463756602
Lux.286.35820638591022172442515
Betts.273.349245536713017402747610
Smith.262.347214295610011352836002
Taylor.254.33223230591936272691612
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Alberto.229.239707163014113002
J.Turner.219.29024731542004372649102
Bellinger.214.27424832531329282081911
Barnes.194.330721414204111417003
Muncy.162.3261852630515204449005
Alvarez.143.1432113000107101
McKinstry.143.143711001203000
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals45262.91717119633.150323220564182641
Ferguson000.006005.0000045
Greene100.001002.0200001
Heaney100.5933015.19311423
Almonte000.96150018.211221720
Gonsolin901.581414074.040141362369
Moronta001.6490011.08220312
Phillips131.88280028.219962834
Kershaw512.0088045.03410103747
Hudson232.22250524.117761530
Urías562.481414076.1582821121971
Anderson803.001311072.058252471265
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Pepiot003.1833011.164411113
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Vesia103.52290023.02310911030
Price003.57170017.220773422
Bruihl113.86170016.115872410
Graterol234.01310133.225161531029
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Kimbrel134.122501324.025141111237
White114.25105029.224151441030
Alberto004.502002.0311000
Bickford015.32240022.02313134317
Grove005.792104.2773043
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111

