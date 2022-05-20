|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.245
|.331
|1225
|203
|300
|74
|7
|39
|187
|154
|295
|21
|4
|19
|Freeman
|.312
|.409
|138
|23
|43
|14
|1
|3
|19
|22
|22
|2
|0
|1
|T.Turner
|.280
|.344
|143
|18
|40
|9
|1
|2
|27
|14
|29
|7
|1
|3
|Betts
|.262
|.352
|141
|36
|37
|7
|0
|8
|20
|19
|26
|3
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.262
|.279
|42
|7
|11
|1
|0
|4
|12
|1
|18
|0
|1
|0
|Lux
|.260
|.342
|100
|20
|26
|4
|1
|1
|11
|13
|21
|2
|0
|3
|Smith
|.253
|.352
|91
|16
|23
|5
|0
|3
|17
|13
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|.250
|.340
|44
|9
|11
|2
|0
|3
|8
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|.248
|.333
|117
|16
|29
|8
|1
|3
|15
|15
|48
|3
|1
|1
|Alberto
|.235
|.257
|34
|4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.205
|.276
|132
|17
|27
|9
|2
|5
|14
|12
|46
|4
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.203
|.255
|128
|16
|26
|9
|0
|4
|28
|10
|25
|0
|0
|2
|Muncy
|.167
|.340
|114
|21
|19
|4
|1
|3
|13
|29
|31
|0
|0
|3
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|25
|12
|2.85
|37
|37
|9
|328.2
|257
|120
|104
|34
|98
|325
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Grove
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Almonte
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Price
|0
|0
|1.50
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Gonsolin
|4
|0
|1.64
|7
|7
|0
|33.0
|19
|7
|6
|2
|15
|30
|Kershaw
|4
|0
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|Moronta
|0
|0
|2.25
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|2.61
|10
|0
|0
|10.1
|7
|4
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Vesia
|0
|0
|2.70
|13
|0
|0
|10.0
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|14
|Hudson
|1
|3
|2.84
|13
|0
|2
|12.2
|9
|5
|4
|1
|3
|15
|Buehler
|5
|1
|2.89
|8
|8
|0
|46.2
|45
|15
|15
|3
|12
|39
|Bickford
|0
|0
|2.92
|13
|0
|0
|12.1
|10
|4
|4
|2
|3
|10
|Urías
|2
|3
|3.00
|7
|7
|0
|36.0
|33
|18
|12
|7
|8
|26
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Phillips
|1
|1
|3.14
|14
|0
|0
|14.1
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|17
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|3.38
|11
|0
|7
|10.2
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|14
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|8
|8
|Anderson
|4
|0
|4.04
|7
|5
|0
|35.2
|34
|16
|16
|6
|5
|34
|Graterol
|0
|2
|4.50
|15
|0
|0
|14.0
|11
|8
|7
|1
|8
|12
|White
|1
|0
|4.82
|5
|0
|0
|9.1
|8
|6
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Alberto
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.