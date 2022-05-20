BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.245.33112252033007473918715429521419
Freeman.312.40913823431413192222201
T.Turner.280.3441431840912271429713
Betts.262.3521413637708201926300
Ríos.262.2794271110412118010
Lux.260.3421002026411111321203
Smith.253.352911623503171317001
Barnes.250.34044911203858002
Taylor.248.3331171629813151548311
Alberto.235.2573448200314002
Bellinger.205.2761321727925141246410
J.Turner.203.2551281626904281025002
Muncy.167.3401142119413132931003
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25122.8537379328.22571201043498325
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Grove000.001103.2440033
Almonte000.002003.0100034
Greene100.001002.0200001
Ferguson000.001001.0000011
Price001.506006.0411118
Gonsolin401.6477033.0197621530
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Moronta002.257008.0822037
Bruihl012.61100010.1743118
Vesia002.70130010.07330314
Hudson132.84130212.29541315
Buehler512.8988046.245151531239
Bickford002.92130012.110442310
Urías233.0077036.03318127826
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Phillips113.14140014.18551317
Kimbrel003.38110710.210441414
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Pepiot003.862207.0333188
Anderson404.0475035.23416166534
Graterol024.50150014.011871812
White104.825009.18651311
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Alberto009.001001.0211000

