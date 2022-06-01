|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.251
|.337
|1654
|270
|415
|99
|10
|59
|252
|208
|397
|30
|6
|23
|Freeman
|.303
|.395
|188
|34
|57
|19
|1
|4
|29
|28
|28
|4
|0
|2
|T.Turner
|.298
|.357
|191
|23
|57
|12
|2
|5
|41
|18
|38
|10
|2
|4
|Betts
|.298
|.387
|188
|50
|56
|12
|0
|15
|33
|26
|35
|4
|1
|0
|Lux
|.263
|.346
|137
|28
|36
|5
|1
|1
|12
|18
|28
|3
|0
|3
|Ríos
|.256
|.307
|82
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|.253
|.337
|158
|22
|40
|10
|3
|5
|22
|20
|61
|3
|1
|2
|Alberto
|.250
|.264
|52
|6
|13
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.231
|.340
|130
|20
|30
|5
|0
|5
|23
|21
|26
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|.226
|.317
|53
|12
|12
|2
|0
|4
|9
|6
|10
|0
|0
|2
|J.Turner
|.222
|.285
|167
|22
|37
|15
|0
|4
|30
|15
|34
|0
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.221
|.291
|163
|20
|36
|11
|2
|5
|18
|15
|54
|6
|1
|0
|Muncy
|.150
|.327
|133
|21
|20
|4
|1
|3
|14
|34
|37
|0
|0
|4
|Pillar
|.000
|.000
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|33
|16
|2.76
|49
|49
|13
|436.1
|351
|154
|134
|42
|125
|433
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Grove
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte
|0
|0
|0.90
|6
|0
|0
|10.0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|Gonsolin
|5
|0
|1.80
|9
|9
|0
|45.0
|26
|10
|9
|3
|16
|44
|Kershaw
|4
|0
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|2.08
|14
|0
|0
|13.0
|9
|4
|3
|1
|3
|9
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.25
|16
|0
|3
|16.0
|10
|5
|4
|1
|3
|18
|Moronta
|0
|0
|2.25
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Vesia
|0
|0
|2.57
|18
|0
|0
|14.0
|11
|4
|4
|0
|4
|19
|Phillips
|1
|2
|2.84
|18
|0
|0
|19.0
|14
|8
|6
|2
|5
|23
|Urías
|3
|5
|2.89
|10
|10
|0
|53.0
|47
|23
|17
|9
|12
|42
|Anderson
|6
|0
|2.90
|9
|7
|0
|49.2
|44
|16
|16
|6
|6
|48
|Graterol
|1
|2
|2.95
|19
|0
|0
|21.1
|14
|8
|7
|1
|10
|18
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|3.18
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|11
|13
|Buehler
|6
|1
|3.22
|10
|10
|0
|58.2
|58
|22
|21
|5
|15
|49
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Bickford
|0
|0
|3.45
|17
|0
|0
|15.2
|15
|6
|6
|2
|3
|13
|Price
|0
|0
|3.48
|10
|0
|0
|10.1
|13
|4
|4
|2
|2
|15
|Alberto
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White
|1
|0
|4.60
|7
|2
|0
|15.2
|13
|9
|8
|2
|6
|15
|Kimbrel
|0
|1
|4.80
|16
|0
|10
|15.0
|15
|9
|8
|1
|6
|21
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
