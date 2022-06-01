BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.251.337165427041599105925220839730623
Freeman.303.39518834571914292828402
T.Turner.298.357191235712254118381024
Betts.298.387188505612015332635410
Lux.263.3461372836511121828303
Ríos.256.30782122110717536010
Taylor.253.33715822401035222061312
Alberto.250.26452613301416002
Smith.231.3401302030505232126001
Barnes.226.3175312122049610002
J.Turner.222.28516722371504301534002
Bellinger.221.29116320361125181554610
Muncy.150.3271332120413143437004
Pillar.000.0001100000004000
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals33162.76494913436.135115413442125433
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Grove000.001103.2440033
Greene100.001002.0200001
Ferguson000.001001.0000011
Almonte000.9060010.07110511
Gonsolin501.8099045.02610931644
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Bruihl112.08140013.0943139
Hudson232.25160316.010541318
Moronta002.257008.0822037
Vesia002.57180014.011440419
Phillips122.84180019.014862523
Urías352.891010053.047231791242
Anderson602.9097049.24416166648
Graterol122.95190021.1148711018
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Pepiot003.1833011.164411113
Buehler613.221010058.258222151549
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Bickford003.45170015.215662313
Price003.48100010.113442215
Alberto004.502002.0311000
White104.6072015.213982615
Kimbrel014.801601015.015981621
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111

