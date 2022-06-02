BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.3381689274427102106025621140430623
Betts.306.392193515912016352636410
T.Turner.297.355195245813254118391024
Freeman.295.38719334571914302829402
Lux.271.3561402938611121929303
Taylor.261.34616122421035232161312
Ríos.253.30383122110717536010
Alberto.236.25055613301416002
Smith.231.3401302030505232126001
J.Turner.228.28917122391504301535002
Barnes.228.3135712132049611002
Bellinger.218.28716520361125181555610
Muncy.150.3271332120413143437004
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals33172.87505013445.136016214244129443
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Greene100.001002.0200001
Ferguson000.001001.0000011
Almonte000.9060010.07110511
Gonsolin501.8099045.02610931644
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Bruihl112.08140013.0943139
Hudson232.25160316.010541318
Moronta002.257008.0822037
Phillips122.57190021.014862625
Urías352.891010053.047231791242
Anderson602.9097049.24416166648
Graterol122.95190021.1148711018
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Pepiot003.1833011.164411113
Buehler613.221010058.258222151549
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Bickford003.45170015.215662313
Price003.48100010.113442215
Vesia003.60190015.013661420
Alberto004.502002.0311000
White114.7983020.21712113822
Kimbrel014.801601015.015981621
Grove005.792104.2773043
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you