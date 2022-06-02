|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.338
|1689
|274
|427
|102
|10
|60
|256
|211
|404
|30
|6
|23
|Betts
|.306
|.392
|193
|51
|59
|12
|0
|16
|35
|26
|36
|4
|1
|0
|T.Turner
|.297
|.355
|195
|24
|58
|13
|2
|5
|41
|18
|39
|10
|2
|4
|Freeman
|.295
|.387
|193
|34
|57
|19
|1
|4
|30
|28
|29
|4
|0
|2
|Lux
|.271
|.356
|140
|29
|38
|6
|1
|1
|12
|19
|29
|3
|0
|3
|Taylor
|.261
|.346
|161
|22
|42
|10
|3
|5
|23
|21
|61
|3
|1
|2
|Ríos
|.253
|.303
|83
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto
|.236
|.250
|55
|6
|13
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.231
|.340
|130
|20
|30
|5
|0
|5
|23
|21
|26
|0
|0
|1
|J.Turner
|.228
|.289
|171
|22
|39
|15
|0
|4
|30
|15
|35
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|.228
|.313
|57
|12
|13
|2
|0
|4
|9
|6
|11
|0
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.218
|.287
|165
|20
|36
|11
|2
|5
|18
|15
|55
|6
|1
|0
|Muncy
|.150
|.327
|133
|21
|20
|4
|1
|3
|14
|34
|37
|0
|0
|4
|Pillar
|.083
|.154
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|33
|17
|2.87
|50
|50
|13
|445.1
|360
|162
|142
|44
|129
|443
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte
|0
|0
|0.90
|6
|0
|0
|10.0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|Gonsolin
|5
|0
|1.80
|9
|9
|0
|45.0
|26
|10
|9
|3
|16
|44
|Kershaw
|4
|0
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|2.08
|14
|0
|0
|13.0
|9
|4
|3
|1
|3
|9
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.25
|16
|0
|3
|16.0
|10
|5
|4
|1
|3
|18
|Moronta
|0
|0
|2.25
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Phillips
|1
|2
|2.57
|19
|0
|0
|21.0
|14
|8
|6
|2
|6
|25
|Urías
|3
|5
|2.89
|10
|10
|0
|53.0
|47
|23
|17
|9
|12
|42
|Anderson
|6
|0
|2.90
|9
|7
|0
|49.2
|44
|16
|16
|6
|6
|48
|Graterol
|1
|2
|2.95
|19
|0
|0
|21.1
|14
|8
|7
|1
|10
|18
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|3.18
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|11
|13
|Buehler
|6
|1
|3.22
|10
|10
|0
|58.2
|58
|22
|21
|5
|15
|49
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Bickford
|0
|0
|3.45
|17
|0
|0
|15.2
|15
|6
|6
|2
|3
|13
|Price
|0
|0
|3.48
|10
|0
|0
|10.1
|13
|4
|4
|2
|2
|15
|Vesia
|0
|0
|3.60
|19
|0
|0
|15.0
|13
|6
|6
|1
|4
|20
|Alberto
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White
|1
|1
|4.79
|8
|3
|0
|20.2
|17
|12
|11
|3
|8
|22
|Kimbrel
|0
|1
|4.80
|16
|0
|10
|15.0
|15
|9
|8
|1
|6
|21
|Grove
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|7
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.