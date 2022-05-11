BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.241.3269201462225062713211422517312
Freeman.314.39810519331013131418201
Ríos.310.33329690036111010
Lux.270.36074172021161115201
T.Turner.259.3171081328611211024512
Alberto.259.2862737200313001
Taylor.256.32786922611111038201
Betts.250.3441082627305131519300
Barnes.233.3033057103726001
Smith.231.342651215302131014001
Bellinger.214.277103122271411837310
J.Turner.200.252100112070117820001
Muncy.143.339841312313112420002
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2082.1428286247.217366591767242
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Vesia000.009008.04000110
Kahnle000.002002.0100002
Hudson111.049018.24210211
Kimbrel001.178057.2611037
Gonsolin301.3366027.0165411323
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Price001.935004.2411115
Buehler411.9666036.230882932
Urías222.1066030.0251073823
Graterol012.38120011.17331611
Anderson302.7853022.217772522
Bickford003.0010009.0733137
Moronta003.006006.0622036
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Bruihl013.388008.0543116
Phillips114.09110011.05551113
White004.504008.0744028
Cleavinger005.402001.2311022
Erlin009.002002.0222111

