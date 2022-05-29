|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.255
|.340
|1557
|259
|397
|95
|10
|54
|242
|196
|371
|29
|6
|21
|Freeman
|.307
|.398
|176
|33
|54
|18
|1
|4
|28
|26
|26
|4
|0
|1
|Betts
|.301
|.389
|176
|49
|53
|11
|0
|14
|32
|24
|33
|4
|1
|0
|T.Turner
|.298
|.360
|178
|21
|53
|11
|2
|4
|38
|18
|37
|10
|2
|3
|Ríos
|.278
|.316
|72
|11
|20
|1
|0
|6
|16
|4
|30
|0
|1
|0
|Lux
|.271
|.354
|129
|27
|35
|5
|1
|1
|12
|17
|26
|2
|0
|3
|Taylor
|.253
|.337
|150
|22
|38
|10
|3
|5
|21
|19
|58
|3
|1
|2
|Smith
|.244
|.350
|119
|19
|29
|5
|0
|4
|22
|19
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|.235
|.316
|51
|11
|12
|2
|0
|4
|9
|5
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Alberto
|.229
|.245
|48
|5
|11
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|J.Turner
|.224
|.281
|161
|20
|36
|14
|0
|4
|29
|13
|32
|0
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.221
|.291
|163
|20
|36
|11
|2
|5
|18
|15
|54
|6
|1
|0
|Muncy
|.150
|.327
|133
|21
|20
|4
|1
|3
|14
|34
|37
|0
|0
|4
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|32
|14
|2.70
|46
|46
|12
|409.1
|323
|142
|123
|38
|118
|398
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Grove
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte
|0
|0
|1.12
|5
|0
|0
|8.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|9
|Gonsolin
|5
|0
|1.80
|9
|9
|0
|45.0
|26
|10
|9
|3
|16
|44
|Kershaw
|4
|0
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|2.08
|14
|0
|0
|13.0
|9
|4
|3
|1
|3
|9
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.25
|16
|0
|3
|16.0
|10
|5
|4
|1
|3
|18
|Moronta
|0
|0
|2.25
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Urías
|3
|4
|2.49
|9
|9
|0
|47.0
|39
|19
|13
|7
|11
|34
|Vesia
|0
|0
|2.57
|18
|0
|0
|14.0
|11
|4
|4
|0
|4
|19
|Buehler
|6
|1
|2.91
|9
|9
|0
|52.2
|51
|18
|17
|3
|14
|42
|Phillips
|1
|2
|3.00
|17
|0
|0
|18.0
|13
|8
|6
|2
|4
|22
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|3.18
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|11
|13
|Graterol
|1
|2
|3.20
|18
|0
|0
|19.2
|13
|8
|7
|1
|10
|16
|Anderson
|5
|0
|3.30
|8
|6
|0
|43.2
|39
|16
|16
|6
|5
|42
|Price
|0
|0
|3.38
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|10
|3
|3
|2
|1
|10
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Bickford
|0
|0
|3.45
|17
|0
|0
|15.2
|15
|6
|6
|2
|3
|13
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|4.15
|14
|0
|9
|13.0
|13
|6
|6
|1
|5
|17
|Alberto
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White
|1
|0
|4.60
|7
|2
|0
|15.2
|13
|9
|8
|2
|6
|15
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.