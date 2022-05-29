BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.255.340155725939795105424219637129621
Freeman.307.39817633541814282626401
Betts.301.389176495311014322433410
T.Turner.298.360178215311243818371023
Ríos.278.31672112010616430010
Lux.271.3541292735511121726203
Taylor.253.33715022381035211958312
Smith.244.3501191929504221923001
Barnes.235.3165111122049510002
Alberto.229.24548511300315002
J.Turner.224.28116120361404291332002
Bellinger.221.29116320361125181554610
Muncy.150.3271332120413143437004
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals32142.70464612409.132314212338118398
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Grove000.001103.2440033
Greene100.001002.0200001
Ferguson000.001001.0000011
Almonte001.125008.0611049
Gonsolin501.8099045.02610931644
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Bruihl112.08140013.0943139
Hudson232.25160316.010541318
Moronta002.257008.0822037
Urías342.4999047.039191371134
Vesia002.57180014.011440419
Buehler612.9199052.251181731442
Phillips123.00170018.013862422
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Pepiot003.1833011.164411113
Graterol123.20180019.2138711016
Anderson503.3086043.23916166542
Price003.388008.010332110
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Bickford003.45170015.215662313
Kimbrel004.15140913.013661517
Alberto004.502002.0311000
White104.6072015.213982615
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111

