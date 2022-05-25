BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.246.33514412363558584821918635627521
Freeman.297.38916529491613232424301
Betts.290.383162444710012302333310
T.Turner.289.356166194811133418351013
Lux.256.3411212631411121624203
Ríos.254.2905981510513327010
Smith.252.3651071827504191823001
Taylor.248.3351372034924181855312
Alberto.244.26241410300315002
Barnes.235.3165111122049510002
Bellinger.213.28515019321025151452610
J.Turner.203.26214817301004291231002
Muncy.150.3271332120413143437004
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals29142.73434311382.130113511637111374
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Grove000.001103.2440033
Greene100.001002.0200001
Ferguson000.001001.0000011
Almonte001.125008.0611049
Gonsolin401.6288039.0228731637
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Vesia002.25160012.08330316
Moronta002.257008.0822037
Bruihl012.45120011.0743138
Urías342.4999047.039191371134
Hudson232.57140214.09541315
Phillips122.81160016.011751420
Buehler612.9199052.251181731442
Kimbrel003.00130912.011441417
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Anderson503.3086043.23916166542
Price003.388008.010332110
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Graterol023.50170018.0128711016
Bickford003.68160014.214662312
Pepiot003.862207.0333188
White106.1761011.211982413
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Alberto009.001001.0211000

