|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.246
|.335
|1441
|236
|355
|85
|8
|48
|219
|186
|356
|27
|5
|21
|Freeman
|.297
|.389
|165
|29
|49
|16
|1
|3
|23
|24
|24
|3
|0
|1
|Betts
|.290
|.383
|162
|44
|47
|10
|0
|12
|30
|23
|33
|3
|1
|0
|T.Turner
|.289
|.356
|166
|19
|48
|11
|1
|3
|34
|18
|35
|10
|1
|3
|Lux
|.256
|.341
|121
|26
|31
|4
|1
|1
|12
|16
|24
|2
|0
|3
|Ríos
|.254
|.290
|59
|8
|15
|1
|0
|5
|13
|3
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|.252
|.365
|107
|18
|27
|5
|0
|4
|19
|18
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.248
|.335
|137
|20
|34
|9
|2
|4
|18
|18
|55
|3
|1
|2
|Alberto
|.244
|.262
|41
|4
|10
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|.235
|.316
|51
|11
|12
|2
|0
|4
|9
|5
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.213
|.285
|150
|19
|32
|10
|2
|5
|15
|14
|52
|6
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.203
|.262
|148
|17
|30
|10
|0
|4
|29
|12
|31
|0
|0
|2
|Muncy
|.150
|.327
|133
|21
|20
|4
|1
|3
|14
|34
|37
|0
|0
|4
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|29
|14
|2.73
|43
|43
|11
|382.1
|301
|135
|116
|37
|111
|374
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Grove
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte
|0
|0
|1.12
|5
|0
|0
|8.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|9
|Gonsolin
|4
|0
|1.62
|8
|8
|0
|39.0
|22
|8
|7
|3
|16
|37
|Kershaw
|4
|0
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|Vesia
|0
|0
|2.25
|16
|0
|0
|12.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|16
|Moronta
|0
|0
|2.25
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|2.45
|12
|0
|0
|11.0
|7
|4
|3
|1
|3
|8
|Urías
|3
|4
|2.49
|9
|9
|0
|47.0
|39
|19
|13
|7
|11
|34
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.57
|14
|0
|2
|14.0
|9
|5
|4
|1
|3
|15
|Phillips
|1
|2
|2.81
|16
|0
|0
|16.0
|11
|7
|5
|1
|4
|20
|Buehler
|6
|1
|2.91
|9
|9
|0
|52.2
|51
|18
|17
|3
|14
|42
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|3.00
|13
|0
|9
|12.0
|11
|4
|4
|1
|4
|17
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Anderson
|5
|0
|3.30
|8
|6
|0
|43.2
|39
|16
|16
|6
|5
|42
|Price
|0
|0
|3.38
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|10
|3
|3
|2
|1
|10
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Graterol
|0
|2
|3.50
|17
|0
|0
|18.0
|12
|8
|7
|1
|10
|16
|Bickford
|0
|0
|3.68
|16
|0
|0
|14.2
|14
|6
|6
|2
|3
|12
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|8
|8
|White
|1
|0
|6.17
|6
|1
|0
|11.2
|11
|9
|8
|2
|4
|13
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Alberto
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
