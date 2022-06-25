|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.331
|2379
|359
|602
|136
|12
|86
|338
|275
|587
|47
|7
|36
|Thompson
|.333
|.333
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner
|.320
|.369
|278
|39
|89
|17
|2
|10
|52
|23
|58
|14
|2
|6
|Freeman
|.303
|.387
|274
|47
|83
|23
|2
|8
|45
|36
|54
|6
|0
|2
|Lux
|.284
|.357
|201
|37
|57
|10
|2
|2
|17
|24
|41
|5
|1
|5
|Betts
|.273
|.349
|245
|53
|67
|13
|0
|17
|40
|27
|47
|6
|1
|0
|Smith
|.260
|.347
|208
|29
|54
|9
|0
|11
|35
|28
|36
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.245
|.324
|229
|28
|56
|18
|3
|6
|26
|26
|91
|5
|1
|2
|Ríos
|.244
|.293
|86
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto
|.229
|.239
|70
|7
|16
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|J.Turner
|.222
|.292
|243
|31
|54
|20
|0
|4
|37
|25
|47
|1
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.214
|.275
|243
|31
|52
|13
|2
|9
|28
|20
|79
|9
|1
|1
|Barnes
|.194
|.330
|72
|14
|14
|2
|0
|4
|11
|14
|17
|0
|0
|3
|Muncy
|.167
|.333
|180
|26
|30
|5
|1
|5
|20
|44
|49
|0
|0
|5
|Alvarez
|.158
|.158
|19
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|McKinstry
|.143
|.143
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar
|.083
|.154
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|44
|26
|2.94
|70
|70
|18
|622.1
|495
|229
|203
|64
|177
|629
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.59
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|9
|3
|1
|1
|4
|23
|Almonte
|0
|0
|0.98
|14
|0
|0
|18.1
|11
|2
|2
|1
|6
|20
|Gonsolin
|9
|0
|1.58
|13
|13
|0
|68.1
|35
|13
|12
|6
|21
|64
|Phillips
|1
|3
|1.88
|28
|0
|0
|28.2
|19
|9
|6
|2
|8
|34
|Kershaw
|5
|1
|2.00
|8
|8
|0
|45.0
|34
|10
|10
|3
|7
|47
|Moronta
|0
|0
|2.00
|8
|0
|0
|9.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|9
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.22
|25
|0
|5
|24.1
|17
|7
|6
|1
|5
|30
|Urías
|5
|6
|2.48
|14
|14
|0
|76.1
|58
|28
|21
|12
|19
|71
|Anderson
|8
|0
|3.00
|13
|11
|0
|72.0
|58
|25
|24
|7
|12
|65
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Vesia
|1
|0
|3.18
|28
|0
|0
|22.2
|21
|9
|8
|1
|9
|30
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|3.18
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|11
|13
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Price
|0
|0
|3.57
|17
|0
|0
|17.2
|20
|7
|7
|3
|4
|22
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|3.86
|17
|0
|0
|16.1
|15
|8
|7
|2
|4
|10
|Buehler
|6
|3
|4.02
|12
|12
|0
|65.0
|67
|30
|29
|8
|17
|58
|Graterol
|2
|3
|4.13
|30
|0
|0
|32.2
|25
|16
|15
|3
|10
|28
|White
|1
|1
|4.25
|10
|5
|0
|29.2
|24
|15
|14
|4
|10
|30
|Kimbrel
|0
|3
|4.30
|24
|0
|13
|23.0
|24
|13
|11
|1
|11
|35
|Alberto
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford
|0
|1
|5.48
|23
|0
|0
|21.1
|23
|13
|13
|4
|3
|16
|Grove
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|7
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.