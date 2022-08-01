|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.258
|.336
|3431
|526
|884
|202
|20
|130
|498
|389
|831
|64
|11
|48
|Outman
|.750
|.750
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|.325
|.402
|394
|70
|128
|35
|2
|15
|66
|50
|68
|9
|1
|3
|T.Turner
|.309
|.351
|411
|61
|127
|27
|2
|16
|73
|27
|83
|18
|2
|9
|Lux
|.299
|.376
|294
|50
|88
|15
|5
|4
|30
|38
|57
|6
|2
|6
|Thompson
|.291
|.371
|86
|12
|25
|6
|1
|4
|17
|10
|34
|1
|0
|0
|Betts
|.266
|.342
|346
|71
|92
|18
|1
|23
|52
|37
|64
|7
|1
|0
|Smith
|.261
|.354
|314
|40
|82
|16
|1
|15
|53
|40
|58
|0
|0
|2
|J.Turner
|.257
|.332
|311
|42
|80
|22
|0
|8
|54
|35
|59
|1
|0
|2
|Alberto
|.253
|.260
|99
|11
|25
|6
|1
|2
|12
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|Ríos
|.244
|.293
|86
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|.238
|.319
|252
|32
|60
|19
|3
|6
|27
|29
|101
|6
|1
|2
|Lamb
|.238
|.342
|63
|9
|15
|5
|1
|2
|4
|8
|23
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger
|.207
|.267
|343
|50
|71
|17
|2
|13
|39
|27
|106
|11
|2
|3
|Muncy
|.161
|.310
|274
|40
|44
|10
|1
|9
|32
|59
|85
|2
|0
|8
|Barnes
|.160
|.291
|106
|18
|17
|3
|0
|4
|14
|18
|22
|2
|0
|3
|Alvarez
|.160
|.154
|25
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|McKinstry
|.091
|.286
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar
|.083
|.154
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|68
|33
|2.97
|101
|101
|30
|900.1
|725
|331
|297
|90
|249
|892
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|14
|0
|0
|13.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.47
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|10
|3
|1
|1
|7
|27
|Almonte
|0
|0
|1.23
|27
|0
|1
|29.1
|18
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|Phillips
|5
|3
|1.58
|40
|0
|1
|40.0
|22
|10
|7
|2
|11
|47
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.22
|25
|0
|5
|24.1
|17
|7
|6
|1
|5
|30
|Gonsolin
|12
|1
|2.41
|19
|19
|0
|104.2
|66
|29
|28
|11
|28
|96
|Anderson
|11
|1
|2.61
|19
|17
|0
|110.1
|90
|34
|32
|9
|19
|91
|Kershaw
|7
|3
|2.66
|14
|14
|0
|81.1
|66
|27
|24
|6
|14
|84
|Urías
|10
|6
|2.71
|20
|20
|0
|109.2
|83
|40
|33
|15
|24
|103
|Pepiot
|1
|0
|2.76
|4
|4
|0
|16.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|12
|19
|Alberto
|0
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Price
|0
|0
|3.08
|26
|0
|1
|26.1
|33
|9
|9
|4
|6
|29
|Vesia
|3
|0
|3.34
|40
|0
|1
|32.1
|29
|13
|12
|2
|15
|44
|Graterol
|2
|3
|3.35
|37
|0
|3
|40.1
|29
|16
|15
|3
|10
|35
|Reed
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|3.57
|18
|0
|0
|17.2
|15
|8
|7
|2
|5
|11
|White
|1
|2
|3.70
|15
|10
|0
|56.0
|51
|25
|23
|6
|19
|47
|Buehler
|6
|3
|4.02
|12
|12
|0
|65.0
|67
|30
|29
|8
|17
|58
|Kimbrel
|3
|4
|4.25
|38
|0
|18
|36.0
|39
|20
|17
|1
|15
|52
|Moronta
|0
|0
|4.67
|16
|0
|0
|17.1
|14
|9
|9
|4
|8
|20
|Bickford
|1
|1
|5.19
|38
|0
|0
|34.2
|32
|20
|20
|7
|7
|34
|Grove
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|7
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cleavinger
|0
|1
|10.38
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|7
|5
|1
|3
|7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.