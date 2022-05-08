BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.237.323814127193405251171022011638
Freeman.316.400951730813121316201
Taylor.278.35279922611111033201
Alberto.261.2922336100313000
Barnes.261.3202356003514000
T.Turner.260.31196102551120824412
Betts.255.355942524305131416300
Lux.254.3426313161116913201
Smith.233.352601114302131013000
Ríos.217.25023350012110010
Bellinger.200.2739011186149830310
J.Turner.180.2358991640112720001
Muncy.141.323781111303112019002
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1872.1125256221.215059521557225
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Vesia000.008007.04000110
Kahnle000.002002.0100002
Hudson111.049018.24210211
Kimbrel001.178057.2611037
Gonsolin201.6455022.015541918
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Moronta001.805005.0511015
Urías211.8855024.014852819
Price001.935004.2411115
Buehler312.1255029.226772726
Bickford002.578007.0422127
Graterol012.61110010.16331611
Anderson302.7853022.217772522
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Bruihl013.388008.0543116
Phillips114.50100010.05551113
White004.504008.0744028
Cleavinger005.402001.2311022

