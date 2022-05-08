|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.323
|814
|127
|193
|40
|5
|25
|117
|102
|201
|16
|3
|8
|Freeman
|.316
|.400
|95
|17
|30
|8
|1
|3
|12
|13
|16
|2
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.278
|.352
|79
|9
|22
|6
|1
|1
|11
|10
|33
|2
|0
|1
|Alberto
|.261
|.292
|23
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.261
|.320
|23
|5
|6
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner
|.260
|.311
|96
|10
|25
|5
|1
|1
|20
|8
|24
|4
|1
|2
|Betts
|.255
|.355
|94
|25
|24
|3
|0
|5
|13
|14
|16
|3
|0
|0
|Lux
|.254
|.342
|63
|13
|16
|1
|1
|1
|6
|9
|13
|2
|0
|1
|Smith
|.233
|.352
|60
|11
|14
|3
|0
|2
|13
|10
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.217
|.250
|23
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger
|.200
|.273
|90
|11
|18
|6
|1
|4
|9
|8
|30
|3
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.180
|.235
|89
|9
|16
|4
|0
|1
|12
|7
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Muncy
|.141
|.323
|78
|11
|11
|3
|0
|3
|11
|20
|19
|0
|0
|2
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|18
|7
|2.11
|25
|25
|6
|221.2
|150
|59
|52
|15
|57
|225
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1.04
|9
|0
|1
|8.2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|11
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|1.17
|8
|0
|5
|7.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Gonsolin
|2
|0
|1.64
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|15
|5
|4
|1
|9
|18
|Kershaw
|4
|0
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|Moronta
|0
|0
|1.80
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Urías
|2
|1
|1.88
|5
|5
|0
|24.0
|14
|8
|5
|2
|8
|19
|Price
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Buehler
|3
|1
|2.12
|5
|5
|0
|29.2
|26
|7
|7
|2
|7
|26
|Bickford
|0
|0
|2.57
|8
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|Graterol
|0
|1
|2.61
|11
|0
|0
|10.1
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|11
|Anderson
|3
|0
|2.78
|5
|3
|0
|22.2
|17
|7
|7
|2
|5
|22
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|3.38
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Phillips
|1
|1
|4.50
|10
|0
|0
|10.0
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|13
|White
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
