|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.321
|687
|102
|163
|30
|4
|21
|94
|82
|170
|16
|3
|7
|Freeman
|.309
|.387
|81
|14
|25
|5
|0
|3
|10
|10
|14
|2
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.288
|.355
|66
|7
|19
|5
|1
|1
|9
|8
|25
|2
|0
|1
|Alberto
|.278
|.278
|18
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner
|.263
|.315
|80
|9
|21
|4
|1
|1
|18
|7
|19
|4
|1
|2
|Lux
|.259
|.349
|54
|11
|14
|1
|1
|1
|5
|8
|10
|2
|0
|1
|Smith
|.255
|.356
|51
|9
|13
|3
|0
|2
|12
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.238
|.273
|21
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Betts
|.231
|.348
|78
|21
|18
|2
|0
|3
|6
|13
|16
|3
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.211
|.286
|19
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.208
|.274
|77
|8
|16
|4
|1
|4
|9
|6
|28
|3
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.187
|.232
|75
|8
|14
|3
|0
|1
|10
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.136
|.313
|66
|7
|9
|3
|0
|2
|9
|16
|17
|0
|0
|2
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|14
|7
|2.33
|21
|21
|5
|185.2
|127
|55
|48
|13
|48
|195
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1.35
|7
|0
|1
|6.2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Gonsolin
|1
|0
|1.59
|4
|4
|0
|17.0
|12
|4
|3
|0
|8
|13
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|1.59
|6
|0
|4
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Price
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Buehler
|3
|1
|2.12
|5
|5
|0
|29.2
|26
|7
|7
|2
|7
|26
|Graterol
|0
|1
|2.25
|9
|0
|0
|8.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|9
|Kershaw
|3
|0
|2.35
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|14
|6
|6
|2
|2
|30
|Urías
|1
|1
|2.50
|4
|4
|0
|18.0
|10
|8
|5
|2
|8
|15
|Anderson
|2
|0
|2.55
|4
|2
|0
|17.2
|13
|5
|5
|1
|4
|15
|Moronta
|0
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|3.38
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Bickford
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|White
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Phillips
|1
|1
|5.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|12
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
