BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.237.3216871021633042194821701637
Freeman.309.387811425503101014201
Taylor.288.355667195119825201
Alberto.278.2781815000201000
T.Turner.263.3158092141118719412
Lux.259.3495411141115810201
Smith.255.3565191330212710000
Ríos.238.2732135001219010
Betts.231.34878211820361316300
Barnes.211.2861944002214000
Bellinger.208.274778164149628310
J.Turner.187.2327581430110517000
Muncy.136.313667930291617002
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1472.3321215185.212755481348195
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Vesia000.007006.1400019
Kahnle000.001001.0000002
Hudson111.357016.2421018
Gonsolin101.5944017.012430813
Kimbrel001.596045.2411015
Price001.935004.2411115
Buehler312.1255029.226772726
Graterol012.259008.0422159
Kershaw302.3544023.014662230
Urías112.5044018.010852815
Anderson202.5542017.213551415
Moronta003.003003.0411004
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Bruihl013.388008.0543116
Bickford003.606005.0422115
White004.504008.0744028
Phillips115.009009.04551112
Cleavinger005.402001.2311022

