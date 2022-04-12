BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.238.28310511253017627002
Barnes.667.667312001101000
Taylor.571.500714200101001
Lux.375.500833000220000
Ríos.250.250401000002000
J.Turner.231.2311313000004000
T.Turner.231.2311303000103001
Betts.214.2141413100205000
Bellinger.182.2501112000013000
Freeman.167.2861212000013000
Smith.167.375621000022000
Muncy.077.0771301000003000
Alberto.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals124.3233125.02515123725
Graterol000.002001.1000011
Bruihl000.001001.0000011
Hudson000.001001.0100003
Anderson002.251004.0211004
White002.451003.2211001
Gonsolin003.001103.0511013
Buehler103.601105.0422025
Treinen014.502002.0111104
Kimbrel009.001011.0211002
Urías0113.501102.0663120
Phillips0018.001001.0222101

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you