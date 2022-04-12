|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.238
|.283
|105
|11
|25
|3
|0
|1
|7
|6
|27
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|.667
|.667
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.571
|.500
|7
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lux
|.375
|.500
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner
|.231
|.231
|13
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner
|.231
|.231
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Betts
|.214
|.214
|14
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.182
|.250
|11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|.167
|.286
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.167
|.375
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.077
|.077
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|2
|4.32
|3
|3
|1
|25.0
|25
|15
|12
|3
|7
|25
|Graterol
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bruihl
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anderson
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|White
|0
|0
|2.45
|1
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Gonsolin
|0
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Buehler
|1
|0
|3.60
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Treinen
|0
|1
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Urías
|0
|1
|13.50
|1
|1
|0
|2.0
|6
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Phillips
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
