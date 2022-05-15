|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.241
|.327
|1064
|169
|256
|60
|6
|31
|154
|134
|261
|17
|3
|16
|Freeman
|.303
|.401
|119
|21
|36
|10
|1
|3
|13
|19
|20
|2
|0
|1
|T.Turner
|.272
|.336
|125
|15
|34
|8
|1
|1
|22
|12
|26
|5
|1
|2
|Ríos
|.270
|.289
|37
|6
|10
|1
|0
|3
|9
|1
|16
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|.263
|.371
|76
|14
|20
|4
|0
|2
|16
|12
|15
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|.263
|.333
|38
|7
|10
|2
|0
|3
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|.257
|.336
|101
|13
|26
|7
|1
|2
|13
|13
|42
|2
|0
|1
|Lux
|.247
|.337
|85
|17
|21
|2
|1
|1
|6
|12
|18
|2
|0
|2
|Betts
|.246
|.336
|122
|28
|30
|4
|0
|6
|15
|16
|23
|3
|0
|0
|Alberto
|.226
|.250
|31
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Turner
|.212
|.264
|113
|14
|24
|9
|0
|2
|23
|9
|21
|0
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.200
|.262
|120
|14
|24
|8
|1
|5
|14
|9
|42
|3
|1
|0
|Muncy
|.146
|.339
|96
|17
|14
|3
|1
|3
|12
|27
|27
|0
|0
|3
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|20
|12
|2.82
|32
|32
|6
|283.2
|218
|100
|89
|28
|80
|276
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Almonte
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|1.04
|9
|0
|5
|8.2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Gonsolin
|3
|0
|1.33
|6
|6
|0
|27.0
|16
|5
|4
|1
|13
|23
|Kershaw
|4
|0
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|Price
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Moronta
|0
|0
|2.25
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Buehler
|4
|1
|2.81
|7
|7
|0
|41.2
|39
|13
|13
|3
|10
|35
|Urías
|2
|3
|3.00
|7
|7
|0
|36.0
|33
|18
|12
|7
|8
|26
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Vesia
|0
|0
|3.12
|11
|0
|0
|8.2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|11
|Phillips
|1
|1
|3.38
|13
|0
|0
|13.1
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|16
|Hudson
|1
|3
|3.38
|11
|0
|1
|10.2
|9
|5
|4
|1
|3
|13
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|3.38
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Bickford
|0
|0
|3.60
|11
|0
|0
|10.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|8
|Graterol
|0
|2
|4.05
|14
|0
|0
|13.1
|9
|7
|6
|1
|7
|12
|Anderson
|3
|0
|4.40
|6
|4
|0
|28.2
|27
|14
|14
|4
|5
|27
|White
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.