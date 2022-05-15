BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.241.32710641692566063115413426117316
Freeman.303.40111921361013131920201
T.Turner.272.3361251534811221226512
Ríos.270.289376101039116010
Smith.263.371761420402161215001
Barnes.263.33338710203837002
Taylor.257.3361011326712131342201
Lux.247.33785172121161218202
Betts.246.3361222830406151623300
Alberto.226.2503137200314001
J.Turner.212.264113142490223921002
Bellinger.200.262120142481514942310
Muncy.146.339961714313122727003
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals20122.8232326283.2218100892880276
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Pepiot000.001103.0100053
Almonte000.001002.0000004
Kimbrel001.049058.2711039
Gonsolin301.3366027.0165411323
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Price001.935004.2411115
Moronta002.257008.0822037
Buehler412.8177041.239131331035
Urías233.0077036.03318127826
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Vesia003.1211008.25330311
Phillips113.38130013.18551216
Hudson133.38110110.29541313
Bruihl013.388008.0543116
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Bickford003.60110010.0844238
Graterol024.05140013.19761712
Anderson304.4064028.22714144527
White004.504008.0744028
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111

