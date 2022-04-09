BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.222.31736582004411001
Taylor.500.500412100001000
Lux.500.750211000220000
Freeman.333.600311000012000
Smith.333.500311000011000
Betts.200.200511100102000
Muncy.200.200501000001000
T.Turner.200.200501000102001
J.Turner.000.000500000002000
Bellinger.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals103.001119.07330312
Graterol000.001001.0000011
Hudson000.001001.0100003
Treinen000.001001.0000001
Buehler103.601105.0422025
Kimbrel009.001011.0211002

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you