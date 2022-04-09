|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.222
|.317
|36
|5
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lux
|.500
|.750
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|.333
|.600
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Turner
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Graterol
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Treinen
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buehler
|1
|0
|3.60
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
