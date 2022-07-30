BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.257.336336051686519520128489386819621146
Freeman.319.3993856812333215655067913
T.Turner.311.35440260125272157227821829
Lux.303.37929049881554303757526
Thompson.301.383831225614171033100
Betts.270.347337719118123523763710
Smith.262.357305408015115524053002
J.Turner.257.33231142802208543559102
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Lamb.241.343587144124721010
Alberto.240.24796112361211117002
Taylor.238.319252326019362729101612
Bellinger.205.26733649691621338271061123
Barnes.167.3011021817304141822203
Muncy.160.3082693943919315885107
Alvarez.160.1542514000309101
McKinstry.091.2861141001234000
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals67322.96999930883.170732329189248874
Ferguson000.00130012.13000610
Greene100.001002.0200001
Heaney100.4744019.110311727
Almonte001.29260128.0184421028
Phillips531.58400140.02210721147
Hudson232.22250524.117761530
Gonsolin1112.261818099.2612625102790
Kershaw722.491313076.058222161481
Anderson1112.6119170110.190343291991
Urías1062.7120200109.28340331524103
Pepiot102.7644016.1105511219
Alberto003.003003.0511000
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Price003.08260126.133994629
Graterol233.35370340.129161531035
Vesia303.41390131.228131221543
Bruihl113.57180017.215872511
White123.701510056.051252361947
Reed003.862002.1411012
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Kimbrel344.373701835.038201711550
Moronta004.67160017.114994820
Bickford115.51360032.23020207731
Grove005.792104.2773043
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Cleavinger0110.384004.1675137

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you