|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.246
|.335
|463
|72
|114
|20
|4
|14
|67
|60
|118
|13
|1
|4
|Barnes
|.333
|.333
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|.327
|.406
|55
|10
|18
|3
|0
|2
|7
|7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.317
|.408
|41
|5
|13
|3
|1
|0
|7
|7
|14
|2
|0
|1
|T.Turner
|.281
|.311
|57
|7
|16
|2
|1
|1
|12
|3
|16
|3
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.255
|.321
|51
|5
|13
|3
|1
|2
|4
|5
|18
|3
|1
|0
|Lux
|.250
|.378
|36
|10
|9
|1
|1
|1
|5
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.250
|.294
|16
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.222
|.333
|36
|7
|8
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto
|.222
|.222
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner
|.196
|.263
|51
|6
|10
|2
|0
|0
|7
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.189
|.306
|53
|11
|10
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|16
|2
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.152
|.328
|46
|5
|7
|2
|0
|2
|7
|11
|11
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|4
|2.24
|14
|14
|4
|124.2
|84
|36
|31
|9
|34
|131
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Graterol
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|5.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bickford
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gonsolin
|1
|0
|0.69
|3
|3
|0
|13.0
|9
|1
|1
|0
|7
|8
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|1.59
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Price
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Anderson
|1
|0
|2.84
|3
|1
|0
|12.2
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|12
|Phillips
|1
|0
|2.84
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Kershaw
|2
|0
|3.00
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|6
|4
|4
|2
|0
|20
|Urías
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|3
|0
|12.0
|9
|7
|4
|1
|6
|11
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|3
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Buehler
|1
|1
|4.02
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|17
|7
|7
|2
|6
|11
|White
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.