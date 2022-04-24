BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.246.335463721142041467601181314
Barnes.333.3331234002203000
Freeman.327.4065510183027710100
Taylor.317.408415133107714201
T.Turner.281.3115771621112316302
Bellinger.255.321515133124518310
Lux.250.37836109111586200
Ríos.250.2941634001217000
Smith.222.3333678201757000
Alberto.222.222902000200000
J.Turner.196.263516102007510000
Betts.189.3065311102025816200
Muncy.152.328465720271111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1042.2414144124.2843631934131
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Graterol000.006005.2200035
Hudson100.006015.2300008
Vesia000.005004.1400014
Bickford000.003002.0200002
Gonsolin100.6933013.0911078
Bruihl011.595005.2221015
Price001.935004.2411115
Anderson102.8431012.28441312
Phillips102.846006.1222107
Kershaw203.0022012.06442020
Urías113.0033012.09741611
Kimbrel003.003033.0211003
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Buehler114.0233015.217772611
White004.504008.0744028
Cleavinger0013.501000.2211011

