BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.33746447331212285271837005111138871564
Outman.462.5631366201327000
Freeman.324.398531100172442178464891123
T.Turner.304.3485528516835219913710723313
Lux.293.368369621081876424679727
Thompson.282.37414926421318292062300
Betts.280.348483105135323337447861210
J.Turner.280.3524005411232011734474306
Smith.261.3514215811023121805178103
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Lamb.239.3386710165124824010
Alberto.237.248135123282214223012
Barnes.222.3311442732507232127213
Taylor.218.306335397323383440139912
Gallo.203.32064101331413829001
Bellinger.199.26243260862231755361301223
Muncy.197.32339160771711957741222010
Alvarez.160.1542514000309101
Vargas.158.2001913100215100
McKinstry.091.2861141001234000
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
Wolters.000.000400000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals94422.88136136371213.29384353891273471209
Greene100.001002.0200001
Almonte001.15290131.1184421030
Phillips631.35540253.12711821461
Ferguson101.73271026.0125501127
Treinen111.805005.0111116
Reed001.935014.2611012
Gonsolin1612.1023230128.17631301135116
Hudson232.22250524.117761530
Urías1572.2926260145.210444371834139
Vesia402.36540145.233131222165
Martin312.51150114.17441018
Price202.58380138.13711116837
Kershaw732.621717096.1753228818102
Anderson1432.7326240154.212950471330117
Heaney222.941111052.0432517111378
Graterol233.02410344.232171531039
Alberto003.388008.0833131
White123.701510056.051252361947
Pepiot203.7887033.125151462638
Kimbrel453.885102248.247252122162
May123.9433016.09872818
Bruihl113.98200020.1201094512
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Moronta004.18220023.217111151027
Grove004.823209.11295057
Bickford214.85530052.047282891455
Hembree106.234004.1533123
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Cleavinger0110.384004.1675137

