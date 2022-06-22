|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.329
|2236
|334
|559
|129
|12
|78
|313
|260
|541
|44
|7
|32
|T.Turner
|.310
|.360
|261
|35
|81
|15
|2
|9
|49
|21
|54
|14
|2
|4
|Freeman
|.298
|.382
|258
|42
|77
|23
|2
|6
|40
|34
|47
|6
|0
|2
|Lux
|.291
|.364
|189
|36
|55
|9
|2
|2
|17
|23
|39
|5
|1
|5
|Betts
|.273
|.349
|245
|53
|67
|13
|0
|17
|40
|27
|47
|6
|1
|0
|Taylor
|.257
|.335
|214
|27
|55
|18
|3
|6
|25
|25
|82
|4
|1
|2
|Smith
|.249
|.345
|189
|26
|47
|8
|0
|9
|31
|28
|34
|0
|0
|1
|Ríos
|.244
|.293
|86
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto
|.242
|.254
|66
|7
|16
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|J.Turner
|.214
|.285
|229
|28
|49
|18
|0
|4
|34
|23
|45
|0
|0
|2
|Bellinger
|.207
|.271
|227
|27
|47
|13
|2
|8
|24
|19
|74
|8
|1
|1
|Barnes
|.191
|.309
|68
|14
|13
|2
|0
|4
|10
|11
|16
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarez
|.176
|.176
|17
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|McKinstry
|.167
|.167
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.155
|.324
|168
|24
|26
|5
|1
|4
|19
|41
|45
|0
|0
|5
|Pillar
|.083
|.154
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|41
|25
|2.90
|66
|66
|17
|587.1
|459
|214
|189
|60
|170
|596
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.59
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|9
|3
|1
|1
|4
|23
|Almonte
|0
|0
|1.12
|12
|0
|0
|16.0
|9
|2
|2
|1
|6
|19
|Gonsolin
|9
|0
|1.58
|13
|13
|0
|68.1
|35
|13
|12
|6
|21
|64
|Moronta
|0
|0
|2.00
|8
|0
|0
|9.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|9
|Phillips
|1
|3
|2.03
|26
|0
|0
|26.2
|19
|9
|6
|2
|8
|33
|Kershaw
|4
|1
|2.08
|7
|7
|0
|39.0
|27
|9
|9
|3
|6
|40
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.35
|23
|0
|5
|23.0
|16
|7
|6
|1
|5
|29
|Urías
|4
|6
|2.56
|13
|13
|0
|70.1
|55
|27
|20
|12
|17
|62
|Anderson
|8
|0
|2.82
|12
|10
|0
|67.0
|52
|21
|21
|6
|11
|63
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|3.18
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|11
|13
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Vesia
|0
|0
|3.48
|26
|0
|0
|20.2
|19
|9
|8
|1
|9
|27
|Graterol
|2
|2
|3.77
|28
|0
|0
|31.0
|22
|14
|13
|2
|10
|27
|White
|1
|1
|3.86
|9
|4
|0
|25.2
|19
|12
|11
|3
|8
|27
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|3.86
|17
|0
|0
|16.1
|15
|8
|7
|2
|4
|10
|Bickford
|0
|1
|3.92
|22
|0
|0
|20.2
|19
|9
|9
|3
|3
|16
|Buehler
|6
|3
|4.02
|12
|12
|0
|65.0
|67
|30
|29
|8
|17
|58
|Price
|0
|0
|4.02
|15
|0
|0
|15.2
|19
|7
|7
|3
|3
|19
|Alberto
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel
|0
|3
|4.71
|22
|0
|12
|21.0
|22
|13
|11
|1
|11
|33
|Grove
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|7
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.