BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.3292236334559129127831326054144732
T.Turner.310.360261358115294921541424
Freeman.298.38225842772326403447602
Lux.291.3641893655922172339515
Betts.273.349245536713017402747610
Taylor.257.33521427551836252582412
Smith.249.3451892647809312834001
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Alberto.242.254667163014110002
J.Turner.214.28522928491804342345002
Bellinger.207.27122727471328241974811
Barnes.191.309681413204101116002
Alvarez.176.1761713000105101
McKinstry.167.167611001202000
Muncy.155.3241682426514194145005
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
Thompson.000.000100000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals41252.90666617587.145921418960170596
Ferguson000.006005.0000045
Greene100.001002.0200001
Heaney100.5933015.19311423
Almonte001.12120016.09221619
Gonsolin901.581313068.135131262164
Moronta002.008009.0822039
Phillips132.03260026.219962833
Kershaw412.0877039.027993640
Hudson232.35230523.016761529
Urías462.561313070.1552720121762
Anderson802.821210067.052212161163
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Pepiot003.1833011.164411113
Cleavinger003.383002.2311024
Vesia003.48260020.219981927
Graterol223.77280031.022141321027
White113.8694025.21912113827
Bruihl113.86170016.115872410
Bickford013.92220020.219993316
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Price004.02150015.219773319
Alberto004.502002.0311000
Kimbrel034.712201221.022131111133
Grove005.792104.2773043
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you