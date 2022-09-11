BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.33747157451229289281867125181160881566
Outman.462.5631366201327000
Freeman.330.401540102178452199064891123
T.Turner.305.3505608817136319943911024313
Lux.293.368369621081876424679727
Betts.276.349489107135323337450881211
Thompson.276.36915628431319302166300
J.Turner.275.3484085411232011734577306
Smith.263.3504305911324121815179103
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Lamb.239.3386710165124824010
Alberto.230.241139123282214224012
Barnes.223.3291482833607232129213
Taylor.222.308343397623383540140912
Bellinger.197.25943661862231755361321223
Muncy.197.32339160771711957741222010
Gallo.191.30468101331413832001
Alvarez.160.1542514000309101
Vargas.158.2001913100215100
McKinstry.091.2861141001234000
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
Wolters.000.000400000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals95432.89138138371232.09554443961303531223
Greene100.001002.0200001
Almonte001.15290131.1184421030
Phillips631.35540253.12711821461
Ferguson101.67281027.0125501128
Treinen111.805005.0111116
Reed001.935014.2611012
Gonsolin1612.1023230128.17631301135116
Hudson232.22250524.117761530
Martin312.30160115.28441019
Urías1672.3027270152.210946392036144
Vesia402.36540145.233131222165
Price202.58380138.13711116837
Kershaw732.621717096.1753228818102
Anderson1432.7326240154.212950471330117
Heaney222.941111052.0432517111378
Graterol233.02410344.232171531039
Alberto003.388008.0833131
White123.701510056.051252361947
Pepiot203.7887033.125151462638
Kimbrel453.815202249.247252122162
Bruihl113.98200020.1201094512
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Moronta004.18220023.217111151027
May124.2944021.014121031121
Bickford214.70550053.249282891457
Grove004.823209.11295057
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Hembree117.946005.2965135
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Cleavinger0110.384004.1675137

