|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.337
|4715
|745
|1229
|289
|28
|186
|712
|518
|1160
|88
|15
|66
|Outman
|.462
|.563
|13
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|.330
|.401
|540
|102
|178
|45
|2
|19
|90
|64
|89
|11
|2
|3
|T.Turner
|.305
|.350
|560
|88
|171
|36
|3
|19
|94
|39
|110
|24
|3
|13
|Lux
|.293
|.368
|369
|62
|108
|18
|7
|6
|42
|46
|79
|7
|2
|7
|Betts
|.276
|.349
|489
|107
|135
|32
|3
|33
|74
|50
|88
|12
|1
|1
|Thompson
|.276
|.369
|156
|28
|43
|13
|1
|9
|30
|21
|66
|3
|0
|0
|J.Turner
|.275
|.348
|408
|54
|112
|32
|0
|11
|73
|45
|77
|3
|0
|6
|Smith
|.263
|.350
|430
|59
|113
|24
|1
|21
|81
|51
|79
|1
|0
|3
|Ríos
|.244
|.293
|86
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Lamb
|.239
|.338
|67
|10
|16
|5
|1
|2
|4
|8
|24
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto
|.230
|.241
|139
|12
|32
|8
|2
|2
|14
|2
|24
|0
|1
|2
|Barnes
|.223
|.329
|148
|28
|33
|6
|0
|7
|23
|21
|29
|2
|1
|3
|Taylor
|.222
|.308
|343
|39
|76
|23
|3
|8
|35
|40
|140
|9
|1
|2
|Bellinger
|.197
|.259
|436
|61
|86
|22
|3
|17
|55
|36
|132
|12
|2
|3
|Muncy
|.197
|.323
|391
|60
|77
|17
|1
|19
|57
|74
|122
|2
|0
|10
|Gallo
|.191
|.304
|68
|10
|13
|3
|1
|4
|13
|8
|32
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|.160
|.154
|25
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Vargas
|.158
|.200
|19
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|McKinstry
|.091
|.286
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar
|.083
|.154
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|95
|43
|2.89
|138
|138
|37
|1232.0
|955
|444
|396
|130
|353
|1223
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte
|0
|0
|1.15
|29
|0
|1
|31.1
|18
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|Phillips
|6
|3
|1.35
|54
|0
|2
|53.1
|27
|11
|8
|2
|14
|61
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|1.67
|28
|1
|0
|27.0
|12
|5
|5
|0
|11
|28
|Treinen
|1
|1
|1.80
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Reed
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|1
|4.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Gonsolin
|16
|1
|2.10
|23
|23
|0
|128.1
|76
|31
|30
|11
|35
|116
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.22
|25
|0
|5
|24.1
|17
|7
|6
|1
|5
|30
|Martin
|3
|1
|2.30
|16
|0
|1
|15.2
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|19
|Urías
|16
|7
|2.30
|27
|27
|0
|152.2
|109
|46
|39
|20
|36
|144
|Vesia
|4
|0
|2.36
|54
|0
|1
|45.2
|33
|13
|12
|2
|21
|65
|Price
|2
|0
|2.58
|38
|0
|1
|38.1
|37
|11
|11
|6
|8
|37
|Kershaw
|7
|3
|2.62
|17
|17
|0
|96.1
|75
|32
|28
|8
|18
|102
|Anderson
|14
|3
|2.73
|26
|24
|0
|154.2
|129
|50
|47
|13
|30
|117
|Heaney
|2
|2
|2.94
|11
|11
|0
|52.0
|43
|25
|17
|11
|13
|78
|Graterol
|2
|3
|3.02
|41
|0
|3
|44.2
|32
|17
|15
|3
|10
|39
|Alberto
|0
|0
|3.38
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|White
|1
|2
|3.70
|15
|10
|0
|56.0
|51
|25
|23
|6
|19
|47
|Pepiot
|2
|0
|3.78
|8
|7
|0
|33.1
|25
|15
|14
|6
|26
|38
|Kimbrel
|4
|5
|3.81
|52
|0
|22
|49.2
|47
|25
|21
|2
|21
|62
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|3.98
|20
|0
|0
|20.1
|20
|10
|9
|4
|5
|12
|Buehler
|6
|3
|4.02
|12
|12
|0
|65.0
|67
|30
|29
|8
|17
|58
|Moronta
|0
|0
|4.18
|22
|0
|0
|23.2
|17
|11
|11
|5
|10
|27
|May
|1
|2
|4.29
|4
|4
|0
|21.0
|14
|12
|10
|3
|11
|21
|Bickford
|2
|1
|4.70
|55
|0
|0
|53.2
|49
|28
|28
|9
|14
|57
|Grove
|0
|0
|4.82
|3
|2
|0
|9.1
|12
|9
|5
|0
|5
|7
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Hembree
|1
|1
|7.94
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|9
|6
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cleavinger
|0
|1
|10.38
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|7
|5
|1
|3
|7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.