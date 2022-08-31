BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.262.33843826901149270251696574841064811461
Outman.462.5631366201327000
Freeman.326.39850392164432168159831023
T.Turner.308.3535228216133218863610421211
Thompson.301.38813325401217261852200
Lux.296.372362611071876424677727
Betts.282.352451100127292316945821210
Smith.268.3553995510722119754973103
J.Turner.267.340378471012809664072306
Vargas.250.250802100201100
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Alberto.240.252129123181214222012
Lamb.239.3386710165124824010
Taylor.224.304317387123383236131812
Bellinger.206.26341859862231754321221123
Gallo.196.33946892138822001
Barnes.194.3101342326406222025213
Muncy.187.32236354681611651731102010
Alvarez.160.1542514000309101
McKinstry.091.2861141001234000
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
Wolters.000.000400000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals90382.83128128361143.28834033591133201143
Greene100.001002.0200001
Hembree100.001001.0200001
Almonte001.15290131.1184421030
Ferguson101.16240023.193301022
Phillips531.22520251.22410721258
Martin301.59120111.15221014
May111.6422011.06220313
Gonsolin1612.1023230128.17631301135116
Heaney212.121010046.237191171270
Hudson232.22250524.117761530
Urías1472.3225250139.210243361731137
Reed002.454013.2611012
Vesia302.49520143.133131221961
Price202.58380138.13711116837
Kershaw732.641515085.169292571588
Anderson1322.6924220140.211345421030111
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Graterol233.02410344.232171531039
Bruihl113.57180017.215872511
White123.701510056.051252361947
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Pepiot204.0277031.122141462236
Kimbrel454.144802145.247252122160
Moronta004.18220023.217111151027
Alberto004.506006.0733110
Grove004.823209.11295057
Bickford215.14510049.045282891349
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Cleavinger0110.384004.1675137

