|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.238
|.324
|952
|149
|227
|52
|6
|27
|135
|119
|232
|17
|3
|12
|Freeman
|.315
|.402
|108
|19
|34
|10
|1
|3
|13
|15
|18
|2
|0
|1
|Ríos
|.303
|.324
|33
|6
|10
|1
|0
|3
|9
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Lux
|.269
|.356
|78
|17
|21
|2
|1
|1
|6
|11
|15
|2
|0
|1
|T.Turner
|.259
|.320
|112
|13
|29
|7
|1
|1
|21
|11
|24
|5
|1
|2
|Alberto
|.259
|.286
|27
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Betts
|.250
|.344
|108
|26
|27
|3
|0
|5
|13
|15
|19
|3
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.247
|.324
|89
|10
|22
|6
|1
|1
|11
|11
|40
|2
|0
|1
|Barnes
|.233
|.303
|30
|5
|7
|1
|0
|3
|7
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|.232
|.338
|69
|12
|16
|3
|0
|2
|13
|10
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Bellinger
|.206
|.267
|107
|13
|22
|7
|1
|4
|11
|8
|38
|3
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.194
|.252
|103
|12
|20
|7
|0
|1
|17
|9
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Muncy
|.138
|.336
|87
|13
|12
|3
|1
|3
|11
|25
|22
|0
|0
|2
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|20
|9
|2.25
|29
|29
|6
|255.2
|181
|71
|64
|20
|72
|251
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|0
|8.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Pepiot
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|1.17
|8
|0
|5
|7.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Gonsolin
|3
|0
|1.33
|6
|6
|0
|27.0
|16
|5
|4
|1
|13
|23
|Kershaw
|4
|0
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|Hudson
|1
|2
|1.86
|10
|0
|1
|9.2
|7
|3
|2
|1
|2
|12
|Price
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Buehler
|4
|1
|1.96
|6
|6
|0
|36.2
|30
|8
|8
|2
|9
|32
|Urías
|2
|2
|2.10
|6
|6
|0
|30.0
|25
|10
|7
|3
|8
|23
|Anderson
|3
|0
|2.78
|5
|3
|0
|22.2
|17
|7
|7
|2
|5
|22
|Graterol
|0
|1
|2.92
|13
|0
|0
|12.1
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|11
|Bickford
|0
|0
|3.00
|10
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Moronta
|0
|0
|3.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|6
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|3.38
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Phillips
|1
|1
|3.65
|12
|0
|0
|12.1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|15
|White
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|9.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
