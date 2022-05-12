BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.238.3249521492275262713511923217312
Freeman.315.40210819341013131518201
Ríos.303.324336101039113010
Lux.269.35678172121161115201
T.Turner.259.3201121329711211124512
Alberto.259.2862737200313001
Betts.250.3441082627305131519300
Taylor.247.324891022611111140201
Barnes.233.3033057103726001
Smith.232.338691216302131014001
Bellinger.206.267107132271411838310
J.Turner.194.252103122070117920001
Muncy.138.336871312313112522002
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2092.2529296255.218171642072251
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Vesia000.0010008.24000111
Pepiot000.001103.0100053
Kimbrel001.178057.2611037
Gonsolin301.3366027.0165411323
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Hudson121.8610019.27321212
Price001.935004.2411115
Buehler411.9666036.230882932
Urías222.1066030.0251073823
Anderson302.7853022.217772522
Graterol012.92130012.18441611
Bickford003.0010009.0733137
Moronta003.006006.0622036
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Bruihl013.388008.0543116
Phillips113.65120012.16551115
White004.504008.0744028
Cleavinger005.402001.2311022
Kahnle009.003003.0333204
Erlin009.002002.0222111

