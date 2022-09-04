|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.337
|4510
|707
|1175
|275
|27
|174
|674
|497
|1102
|85
|14
|61
|Outman
|.462
|.563
|13
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|.326
|.398
|516
|96
|168
|43
|2
|16
|82
|61
|86
|11
|2
|3
|T.Turner
|.305
|.350
|534
|83
|163
|33
|2
|19
|88
|37
|106
|22
|2
|11
|Lux
|.293
|.368
|369
|62
|108
|18
|7
|6
|42
|46
|79
|7
|2
|7
|Thompson
|.288
|.385
|139
|25
|40
|12
|1
|7
|26
|20
|56
|3
|0
|0
|Betts
|.281
|.351
|467
|104
|131
|29
|3
|33
|73
|46
|85
|12
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.274
|.345
|390
|50
|107
|31
|0
|10
|69
|41
|72
|3
|0
|6
|Smith
|.263
|.351
|414
|56
|109
|23
|1
|20
|79
|49
|78
|1
|0
|3
|Ríos
|.244
|.293
|86
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Lamb
|.239
|.338
|67
|10
|16
|5
|1
|2
|4
|8
|24
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto
|.237
|.248
|135
|12
|32
|8
|2
|2
|14
|2
|23
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor
|.225
|.313
|325
|38
|73
|23
|3
|8
|34
|40
|134
|9
|1
|2
|Barnes
|.204
|.321
|137
|25
|28
|5
|0
|6
|22
|21
|25
|2
|1
|3
|Bellinger
|.202
|.259
|425
|59
|86
|22
|3
|17
|54
|32
|127
|11
|2
|3
|Muncy
|.185
|.319
|373
|54
|69
|16
|1
|16
|51
|74
|115
|2
|0
|10
|Gallo
|.185
|.313
|54
|8
|10
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|.160
|.154
|25
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Vargas
|.154
|.154
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McKinstry
|.091
|.286
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar
|.083
|.154
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|91
|41
|2.86
|132
|132
|36
|1177.2
|906
|418
|374
|118
|335
|1170
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte
|0
|0
|1.15
|29
|0
|1
|31.1
|18
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|Phillips
|5
|3
|1.22
|52
|0
|2
|51.2
|24
|10
|7
|2
|12
|58
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|1.85
|25
|0
|0
|24.1
|12
|5
|5
|0
|10
|23
|Reed
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|1
|4.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Gonsolin
|16
|1
|2.10
|23
|23
|0
|128.1
|76
|31
|30
|11
|35
|116
|Heaney
|2
|1
|2.12
|10
|10
|0
|46.2
|37
|19
|11
|7
|12
|70
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.22
|25
|0
|5
|24.1
|17
|7
|6
|1
|5
|30
|Treinen
|1
|1
|2.25
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Urías
|15
|7
|2.29
|26
|26
|0
|145.2
|104
|44
|37
|18
|34
|139
|Vesia
|3
|0
|2.49
|52
|0
|1
|43.1
|33
|13
|12
|2
|19
|61
|Price
|2
|0
|2.58
|38
|0
|1
|38.1
|37
|11
|11
|6
|8
|37
|Kershaw
|7
|3
|2.59
|16
|16
|0
|90.1
|70
|30
|26
|7
|18
|94
|Anderson
|13
|3
|2.68
|25
|23
|0
|147.2
|121
|47
|44
|11
|30
|114
|Martin
|3
|1
|2.92
|13
|0
|1
|12.1
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|15
|Hembree
|1
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Graterol
|2
|3
|3.02
|41
|0
|3
|44.2
|32
|17
|15
|3
|10
|39
|Alberto
|0
|0
|3.38
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|3.57
|18
|0
|0
|17.2
|15
|8
|7
|2
|5
|11
|White
|1
|2
|3.70
|15
|10
|0
|56.0
|51
|25
|23
|6
|19
|47
|Buehler
|6
|3
|4.02
|12
|12
|0
|65.0
|67
|30
|29
|8
|17
|58
|Pepiot
|2
|0
|4.02
|7
|7
|0
|31.1
|22
|14
|14
|6
|22
|36
|Kimbrel
|4
|5
|4.05
|49
|0
|21
|46.2
|47
|25
|21
|2
|21
|62
|Moronta
|0
|0
|4.18
|22
|0
|0
|23.2
|17
|11
|11
|5
|10
|27
|May
|1
|2
|4.50
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|10
|8
|8
|2
|8
|18
|Grove
|0
|0
|4.82
|3
|2
|0
|9.1
|12
|9
|5
|0
|5
|7
|Bickford
|2
|1
|4.94
|52
|0
|0
|51.0
|46
|28
|28
|9
|14
|53
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cleavinger
|0
|1
|10.38
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|7
|5
|1
|3
|7
