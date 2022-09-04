BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.33745107071175275271746744971102851461
Outman.462.5631366201327000
Freeman.326.39851696168432168261861123
T.Turner.305.3505348316333219883710622211
Lux.293.368369621081876424679727
Thompson.288.38513925401217262056300
Betts.281.351467104131293337346851210
J.Turner.274.3453905010731010694172306
Smith.263.3514145610923120794978103
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Lamb.239.3386710165124824010
Alberto.237.248135123282214223012
Taylor.225.313325387323383440134912
Barnes.204.3211372528506222125213
Bellinger.202.25942559862231754321271123
Muncy.185.31937354691611651741152010
Gallo.185.313548102139825001
Alvarez.160.1542514000309101
Vargas.154.1541312100203100
McKinstry.091.2861141001234000
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
Wolters.000.000400000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals91412.86132132361177.29064183741183351170
Greene100.001002.0200001
Almonte001.15290131.1184421030
Phillips531.22520251.22410721258
Ferguson101.85250024.1125501023
Reed001.935014.2611012
Gonsolin1612.1023230128.17631301135116
Heaney212.121010046.237191171270
Hudson232.22250524.117761530
Treinen112.254004.0111105
Urías1572.2926260145.210444371834139
Vesia302.49520143.133131221961
Price202.58380138.13711116837
Kershaw732.591616090.170302671894
Anderson1332.6825230147.212147441130114
Martin312.92130112.17441015
Hembree103.003003.0311113
Graterol233.02410344.232171531039
Alberto003.388008.0833131
Bruihl113.57180017.215872511
White123.701510056.051252361947
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Pepiot204.0277031.122141462236
Kimbrel454.054902146.247252122162
Moronta004.18220023.217111151027
May124.5033016.010882818
Grove004.823209.11295057
Bickford214.94520051.046282891453
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Cleavinger0110.384004.1675137

