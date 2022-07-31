BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.257.336339451987219820129492386826631148
Freeman.321.4003897012534215655068913
T.Turner.310.35340661126272167327831829
Lux.302.37829149881554303757526
Thompson.291.371861225614171034100
Betts.267.344341719118123523764710
Smith.262.356309408116115534055002
J.Turner.257.33231142802208543559102
Alberto.253.26099112561212117002
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Taylor.238.319252326019362729101612
Lamb.237.338597144124722010
Bellinger.204.26533949691621338271061123
Muncy.162.31027239441019315885208
Barnes.160.2911061817304141822203
Alvarez.160.1542514000309101
McKinstry.091.2861141001234000
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals67332.9710010030891.171732829489248880
Ferguson000.00140013.23000611
Greene100.001002.0200001
Heaney100.4744019.110311727
Almonte001.29260128.0184421028
Phillips531.58400140.02210721147
Hudson232.22250524.117761530
Gonsolin1112.261818099.2612625102790
Anderson1112.6119170110.190343291991
Kershaw732.661414081.166272461484
Urías1062.7120200109.28340331524103
Pepiot102.7644016.1105511219
Alberto003.003003.0511000
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Price003.08260126.133994629
Graterol233.35370340.129161531035
Reed003.383002.2511012
Vesia303.41390131.228131221543
Bruihl113.57180017.215872511
White123.701510056.051252361947
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Kimbrel344.373701835.038201711550
Moronta004.67160017.114994820
Bickford115.35370033.23120207733
Grove005.792104.2773043
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Cleavinger0110.384004.1675137

