|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.257
|.336
|3394
|519
|872
|198
|20
|129
|492
|386
|826
|63
|11
|48
|Freeman
|.321
|.400
|389
|70
|125
|34
|2
|15
|65
|50
|68
|9
|1
|3
|T.Turner
|.310
|.353
|406
|61
|126
|27
|2
|16
|73
|27
|83
|18
|2
|9
|Lux
|.302
|.378
|291
|49
|88
|15
|5
|4
|30
|37
|57
|5
|2
|6
|Thompson
|.291
|.371
|86
|12
|25
|6
|1
|4
|17
|10
|34
|1
|0
|0
|Betts
|.267
|.344
|341
|71
|91
|18
|1
|23
|52
|37
|64
|7
|1
|0
|Smith
|.262
|.356
|309
|40
|81
|16
|1
|15
|53
|40
|55
|0
|0
|2
|J.Turner
|.257
|.332
|311
|42
|80
|22
|0
|8
|54
|35
|59
|1
|0
|2
|Alberto
|.253
|.260
|99
|11
|25
|6
|1
|2
|12
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|Ríos
|.244
|.293
|86
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|.238
|.319
|252
|32
|60
|19
|3
|6
|27
|29
|101
|6
|1
|2
|Lamb
|.237
|.338
|59
|7
|14
|4
|1
|2
|4
|7
|22
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger
|.204
|.265
|339
|49
|69
|16
|2
|13
|38
|27
|106
|11
|2
|3
|Muncy
|.162
|.310
|272
|39
|44
|10
|1
|9
|31
|58
|85
|2
|0
|8
|Barnes
|.160
|.291
|106
|18
|17
|3
|0
|4
|14
|18
|22
|2
|0
|3
|Alvarez
|.160
|.154
|25
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|McKinstry
|.091
|.286
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar
|.083
|.154
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|67
|33
|2.97
|100
|100
|30
|891.1
|717
|328
|294
|89
|248
|880
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|14
|0
|0
|13.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.47
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|10
|3
|1
|1
|7
|27
|Almonte
|0
|0
|1.29
|26
|0
|1
|28.0
|18
|4
|4
|2
|10
|28
|Phillips
|5
|3
|1.58
|40
|0
|1
|40.0
|22
|10
|7
|2
|11
|47
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.22
|25
|0
|5
|24.1
|17
|7
|6
|1
|5
|30
|Gonsolin
|11
|1
|2.26
|18
|18
|0
|99.2
|61
|26
|25
|10
|27
|90
|Anderson
|11
|1
|2.61
|19
|17
|0
|110.1
|90
|34
|32
|9
|19
|91
|Kershaw
|7
|3
|2.66
|14
|14
|0
|81.1
|66
|27
|24
|6
|14
|84
|Urías
|10
|6
|2.71
|20
|20
|0
|109.2
|83
|40
|33
|15
|24
|103
|Pepiot
|1
|0
|2.76
|4
|4
|0
|16.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|12
|19
|Alberto
|0
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Price
|0
|0
|3.08
|26
|0
|1
|26.1
|33
|9
|9
|4
|6
|29
|Graterol
|2
|3
|3.35
|37
|0
|3
|40.1
|29
|16
|15
|3
|10
|35
|Reed
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Vesia
|3
|0
|3.41
|39
|0
|1
|31.2
|28
|13
|12
|2
|15
|43
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|3.57
|18
|0
|0
|17.2
|15
|8
|7
|2
|5
|11
|White
|1
|2
|3.70
|15
|10
|0
|56.0
|51
|25
|23
|6
|19
|47
|Buehler
|6
|3
|4.02
|12
|12
|0
|65.0
|67
|30
|29
|8
|17
|58
|Kimbrel
|3
|4
|4.37
|37
|0
|18
|35.0
|38
|20
|17
|1
|15
|50
|Moronta
|0
|0
|4.67
|16
|0
|0
|17.1
|14
|9
|9
|4
|8
|20
|Bickford
|1
|1
|5.35
|37
|0
|0
|33.2
|31
|20
|20
|7
|7
|33
|Grove
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|7
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cleavinger
|0
|1
|10.38
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|7
|5
|1
|3
|7
