BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.239.324848134203415251201062081639
Freeman.323.400991832913131317201
Lux.273.36466161811161013201
Taylor.265.33783922611111036201
Betts.263.357992626305131417300
Alberto.261.2922336100313000
Barnes.261.3202356003514000
T.Turner.250.306100112551120924412
Smith.231.342651215302131014001
Bellinger.223.29194112161410831310
Ríos.217.25023350012110010
J.Turner.174.2259291640113720001
Muncy.138.330801111303112219002
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1972.0726266230.215460531560232
Heaney100.0022010.14100316
Vesia000.008007.04000110
Kahnle000.002002.0100002
Erlin000.001001.0000011
Hudson111.049018.24210211
Kimbrel001.178057.2611037
Gonsolin201.6455022.015541918
Kershaw401.8055030.019662332
Moronta001.805005.0511015
Urías211.8855024.014852819
Price001.935004.2411115
Buehler411.9666036.230882932
Bickford002.578007.0422127
Graterol012.61110010.16331611
Anderson302.7853022.217772522
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Bruihl013.388008.0543116
Phillips114.09110011.05551113
White004.504008.0744028
Cleavinger005.402001.2311022

