|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.239
|.324
|848
|134
|203
|41
|5
|25
|120
|106
|208
|16
|3
|9
|Freeman
|.323
|.400
|99
|18
|32
|9
|1
|3
|13
|13
|17
|2
|0
|1
|Lux
|.273
|.364
|66
|16
|18
|1
|1
|1
|6
|10
|13
|2
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.265
|.337
|83
|9
|22
|6
|1
|1
|11
|10
|36
|2
|0
|1
|Betts
|.263
|.357
|99
|26
|26
|3
|0
|5
|13
|14
|17
|3
|0
|0
|Alberto
|.261
|.292
|23
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.261
|.320
|23
|5
|6
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner
|.250
|.306
|100
|11
|25
|5
|1
|1
|20
|9
|24
|4
|1
|2
|Smith
|.231
|.342
|65
|12
|15
|3
|0
|2
|13
|10
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Bellinger
|.223
|.291
|94
|11
|21
|6
|1
|4
|10
|8
|31
|3
|1
|0
|Ríos
|.217
|.250
|23
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.174
|.225
|92
|9
|16
|4
|0
|1
|13
|7
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Muncy
|.138
|.330
|80
|11
|11
|3
|0
|3
|11
|22
|19
|0
|0
|2
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|19
|7
|2.07
|26
|26
|6
|230.2
|154
|60
|53
|15
|60
|232
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Erlin
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1.04
|9
|0
|1
|8.2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|11
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|1.17
|8
|0
|5
|7.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Gonsolin
|2
|0
|1.64
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|15
|5
|4
|1
|9
|18
|Kershaw
|4
|0
|1.80
|5
|5
|0
|30.0
|19
|6
|6
|2
|3
|32
|Moronta
|0
|0
|1.80
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Urías
|2
|1
|1.88
|5
|5
|0
|24.0
|14
|8
|5
|2
|8
|19
|Price
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Buehler
|4
|1
|1.96
|6
|6
|0
|36.2
|30
|8
|8
|2
|9
|32
|Bickford
|0
|0
|2.57
|8
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|Graterol
|0
|1
|2.61
|11
|0
|0
|10.1
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|11
|Anderson
|3
|0
|2.78
|5
|3
|0
|22.2
|17
|7
|7
|2
|5
|22
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Bruihl
|0
|1
|3.38
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Phillips
|1
|1
|4.09
|11
|0
|0
|11.0
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|13
|White
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
