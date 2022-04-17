|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.267
|.342
|273
|42
|73
|11
|3
|7
|36
|30
|65
|8
|1
|3
|Barnes
|.400
|.400
|10
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner
|.353
|.361
|34
|5
|12
|0
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2
|Lux
|.348
|.448
|23
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.333
|.367
|27
|2
|9
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|Bellinger
|.286
|.394
|28
|4
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|10
|3
|1
|0
|Smith
|.263
|.333
|19
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|.250
|.324
|32
|5
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.250
|.250
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.226
|.273
|31
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|J.Turner
|.194
|.286
|31
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.148
|.343
|27
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|2
|2.44
|8
|8
|3
|70.0
|46
|23
|19
|5
|19
|72
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Heaney
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Graterol
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bruihl
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gonsolin
|0
|0
|1.29
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Anderson
|1
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|8.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Buehler
|1
|0
|3.38
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|9
|4
|4
|1
|5
|9
|Price
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Urías
|0
|1
|3.86
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|7
|6
|3
|1
|3
|5
|Phillips
|1
|0
|4.15
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|2
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|White
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
