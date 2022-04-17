BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.267.34227342731137363065813
Barnes.400.4001034002202000
T.Turner.353.36134512011717202
Lux.348.4482378111556100
Taylor.333.3672729210428101
Bellinger.286.39428481011510310
Smith.263.3331945101624000
Freeman.250.3243258300136000
Ríos.250.250812000003000
Betts.226.2733147200317100
J.Turner.194.2863146000547000
Muncy.148.3432734101275000
Alberto.000.000300000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals622.4488370.046231951972
Kershaw100.001107.00000013
Heaney000.001104.1310005
Graterol000.003002.2000021
Hudson100.003012.2100005
Bruihl000.002002.0000011
Vesia000.001001.0100011
Gonsolin001.292207.0811045
Anderson102.252008.0422008
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Buehler103.3822010.2944159
Price003.383002.2111113
Urías013.862207.0763135
Phillips104.154004.1222104
Kimbrel004.502022.0211002
White005.402005.0533014
Cleavinger0013.501000.2211011

