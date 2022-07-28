|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.256
|.335
|3282
|498
|841
|188
|19
|126
|473
|374
|804
|59
|11
|45
|Freeman
|.323
|.399
|378
|65
|122
|32
|2
|15
|63
|47
|67
|7
|1
|3
|T.Turner
|.308
|.352
|393
|56
|121
|26
|2
|15
|69
|27
|82
|17
|2
|8
|Thompson
|.303
|.391
|76
|11
|23
|6
|1
|3
|15
|10
|30
|1
|0
|0
|Lux
|.301
|.378
|282
|48
|85
|14
|5
|4
|28
|36
|57
|5
|2
|6
|Betts
|.268
|.344
|328
|69
|88
|18
|0
|23
|52
|35
|63
|7
|1
|0
|J.Turner
|.257
|.332
|311
|42
|80
|22
|0
|8
|54
|35
|59
|1
|0
|2
|Smith
|.256
|.350
|297
|38
|76
|14
|1
|14
|47
|39
|52
|0
|0
|2
|Ríos
|.244
|.293
|86
|12
|21
|1
|0
|7
|17
|5
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto
|.240
|.247
|96
|11
|23
|6
|1
|2
|11
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|.238
|.319
|252
|32
|60
|19
|3
|6
|27
|29
|101
|6
|1
|2
|Lamb
|.224
|.333
|49
|7
|11
|3
|1
|2
|4
|6
|18
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger
|.205
|.266
|327
|47
|67
|14
|2
|13
|36
|26
|102
|11
|2
|3
|Barnes
|.167
|.301
|102
|18
|17
|3
|0
|4
|14
|18
|22
|2
|0
|3
|Alvarez
|.160
|.154
|25
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Muncy
|.158
|.308
|260
|38
|41
|9
|1
|9
|31
|57
|81
|1
|0
|7
|McKinstry
|.125
|.222
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar
|.083
|.154
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|65
|32
|2.98
|97
|97
|29
|865.1
|693
|319
|287
|89
|246
|863
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|13
|0
|0
|12.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|Greene
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heaney
|1
|0
|0.47
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|10
|3
|1
|1
|7
|27
|Almonte
|0
|0
|1.29
|26
|0
|1
|28.0
|18
|4
|4
|2
|10
|28
|Phillips
|5
|3
|1.62
|39
|0
|1
|39.0
|22
|10
|7
|2
|11
|45
|Hudson
|2
|3
|2.22
|25
|0
|5
|24.1
|17
|7
|6
|1
|5
|30
|Gonsolin
|11
|1
|2.26
|18
|18
|0
|99.2
|61
|26
|25
|10
|27
|90
|Kershaw
|7
|2
|2.49
|13
|13
|0
|76.0
|58
|22
|21
|6
|14
|81
|Urías
|9
|6
|2.72
|19
|19
|0
|102.2
|79
|38
|31
|15
|24
|99
|Pepiot
|1
|0
|2.76
|4
|4
|0
|16.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|12
|19
|Anderson
|10
|1
|2.79
|18
|16
|0
|103.1
|86
|34
|32
|9
|19
|87
|Treinen
|1
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Price
|0
|0
|3.08
|26
|0
|1
|26.1
|33
|9
|9
|4
|6
|29
|Graterol
|2
|3
|3.35
|37
|0
|3
|40.1
|29
|16
|15
|3
|10
|35
|Vesia
|3
|0
|3.41
|39
|0
|1
|31.2
|28
|13
|12
|2
|15
|43
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|3.57
|18
|0
|0
|17.2
|15
|8
|7
|2
|5
|11
|White
|1
|2
|3.70
|15
|10
|0
|56.0
|51
|25
|23
|6
|19
|47
|Kimbrel
|3
|4
|3.97
|36
|0
|17
|34.0
|35
|18
|15
|1
|14
|49
|Buehler
|6
|3
|4.02
|12
|12
|0
|65.0
|67
|30
|29
|8
|17
|58
|Alberto
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta
|0
|0
|4.67
|16
|0
|0
|17.1
|14
|9
|9
|4
|8
|20
|Bickford
|1
|1
|5.51
|36
|0
|0
|32.2
|30
|20
|20
|7
|7
|31
|Grove
|0
|0
|5.79
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|7
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Reed
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Erlin
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cleavinger
|0
|1
|10.38
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|7
|5
|1
|3
|7
