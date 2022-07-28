BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.256.335328249884118819126473374804591145
Freeman.323.3993786512232215634767713
T.Turner.308.35239356121262156927821728
Thompson.303.391761123613151030100
Lux.301.37828248851454283657526
Betts.268.344328698818023523563710
J.Turner.257.33231142802208543559102
Smith.256.350297387614114473952002
Ríos.244.29386122110717536010
Alberto.240.24796112361211117002
Taylor.238.319252326019362729101612
Lamb.224.333497113124618010
Bellinger.205.26632747671421336261021123
Barnes.167.3011021817304141822203
Alvarez.160.1542514000309101
Muncy.158.3082603841919315781107
McKinstry.125.222821001214000
Pillar.083.1541211100014000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals65322.98979729865.169331928789246863
Ferguson000.00130012.13000610
Greene100.001002.0200001
Heaney100.4744019.110311727
Almonte001.29260128.0184421028
Phillips531.62390139.02210721145
Hudson232.22250524.117761530
Gonsolin1112.261818099.2612625102790
Kershaw722.491313076.058222161481
Urías962.7219190102.2793831152499
Pepiot102.7644016.1105511219
Anderson1012.7918160103.186343291987
Treinen113.003003.0111105
Price003.08260126.133994629
Graterol233.35370340.129161531035
Vesia303.41390131.228131221543
Bruihl113.57180017.215872511
White123.701510056.051252361947
Kimbrel343.973601734.035181511449
Buehler634.021212065.067302981758
Alberto004.502002.0311000
Moronta004.67160017.114994820
Bickford115.51360032.23020207731
Grove005.792104.2773043
Kahnle006.754004.0333225
Reed006.751001.1311002
Erlin009.002002.0222111
Cleavinger0110.384004.1675137

