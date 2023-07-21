Rangers first. Marcus Semien pops out to shallow right field to Yonny Hernandez. Corey Seager walks. Nathaniel Lowe homers to left field. Corey Seager scores. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Freddie Freeman. Josh Jung strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers third. Miguel Rojas walks. Yonny Hernandez singles to left field. Miguel Rojas to second. Mookie Betts flies out to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Miguel Rojas to third. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep left center field. Yonny Hernandez scores. Miguel Rojas scores. Will Smith lines out to second base to Marcus Semien. J.D. Martinez singles to left center field, tagged out at second, Leody Taveras to Marcus Semien. Freddie Freeman scores.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Rangers 2.
Rangers fourth. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Adolis Garcia doubles to deep left field. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Josh Jung walks. Jonah Heim out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Mookie Betts. Adolis Garcia to third. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Travis Jankowski out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Chris Taylor. Adolis Garcia scores.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 4, Dodgers 3.
Dodgers fifth. Yonny Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Mookie Betts flies out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Freddie Freeman homers to center field. Will Smith flies out to right field to Adolis Garcia.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Rangers 4.
Rangers sixth. Corey Seager homers to right field. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Adolis Garcia walks. Josh Jung walks. Adolis Garcia to second. Jonah Heim grounds out to second base. Josh Jung out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Dodgers 4.
Dodgers seventh. Mookie Betts walks. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Will Smith singles to right center field. Freddie Freeman to second. Mookie Betts to third. J.D. Martinez walks. Will Smith to second. Freddie Freeman to third. Mookie Betts scores. Chris Taylor pops out to shallow right field to Nathaniel Lowe. Max Muncy reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. J.D. Martinez out at second. Will Smith to third. Freddie Freeman scores. James Outman grounds out to first base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 6, Rangers 5.
Dodgers eighth. Miguel Rojas singles to right field. Yonny Hernandez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Nathaniel Lowe to Marcus Semien. Miguel Rojas to second. Mookie Betts walks. Freddie Freeman called out on strikes. Will Smith doubles to deep center field. Mookie Betts scores. Miguel Rojas scores. J.D. Martinez singles to center field. Will Smith scores. Chris Taylor pops out to shallow infield to Nathaniel Lowe.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 9, Rangers 5.
Dodgers ninth. Max Muncy doubles to deep right center field. James Outman strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas hit by pitch. Yonny Hernandez strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts doubles to deep center field. Miguel Rojas scores. Max Muncy scores. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 11, Rangers 5.
