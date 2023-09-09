Dodgers first. David Peralta singles to shallow center field. Freddie Freeman doubles to right field. David Peralta to third. Will Smith called out on strikes. Max Muncy out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Travis Blankenhorn. Freddie Freeman to third. David Peralta scores. J.D. Martinez flies out to deep left field to Jake Alu.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Nationals 0.
Nationals first. CJ Abrams triples to right center field. Lane Thomas out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jason Heyward. CJ Abrams scores. Dominic Smith singles to right field. Keibert Ruiz flies out to left field to David Peralta. Travis Blankenhorn grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Nationals 1.
Nationals fifth. Ildemaro Vargas walks. Luis Garcia singles to deep right field. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Jacob Young pops out to shallow infield to Will Smith. CJ Abrams singles to shallow infield. Luis Garcia to second. Lane Thomas hit by pitch. CJ Abrams to second. Luis Garcia to third. Dominic Smith out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jason Heyward. CJ Abrams to third. Luis Garcia scores. Keibert Ruiz pops out to shortstop to Kike Hernandez.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 3, Dodgers 1.
Dodgers seventh. J.D. Martinez doubles to deep center field. Jason Heyward grounds out to first base to Dominic Smith. J.D. Martinez to third. Kike Hernandez out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jacob Young. J.D. Martinez scores. James Outman singles to shallow right field. Kolten Wong strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 3, Dodgers 2.
Nationals seventh. Luis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Kike Hernandez to Freddie Freeman. Jacob Young flies out to deep right field to Jason Heyward. CJ Abrams walks. Lane Thomas homers to left field. CJ Abrams scores. Dominic Smith strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 5, Dodgers 2.
Dodgers eighth. David Peralta strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman flies out to deep left field to Jake Alu. Will Smith hit by pitch. Max Muncy homers to center field. Will Smith scores. J.D. Martinez singles to shallow left field. Jason Heyward grounds out to second base, Luis Garcia to Dominic Smith.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 5, Dodgers 4.
Dodgers ninth. Kike Hernandez flies out to right field to Alex Call. James Outman walks. Kolten Wong singles to shallow right field. James Outman scores. David Peralta walks. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Will Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Garcia to Dominic Smith.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Nationals 5.
Dodgers tenth. Max Muncy grounds out to second base, Michael Chavis to Dominic Smith. Will Smith to third. Amed Rosario walks. Chris Taylor pinch-hitting for Jason Heyward. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Kike Hernandez singles to right field. Amed Rosario to second. Will Smith scores. James Outman strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.
Nationals tenth. Keibert Ruiz singles to right center field. Carter Kieboom scores. Alex Call strikes out on a foul tip. Jake Alu reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Keibert Ruiz out at second. Ildemaro Vargas walks. Jake Alu to second. Michael Chavis grounds out to shallow infield, Kolten Wong to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 6, Nationals 6.
Nationals eleventh. Jacob Young out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Max Muncy to Kike Hernandez. Michael Chavis to third. CJ Abrams is intentionally walked. Lane Thomas reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. CJ Abrams out at second. Michael Chavis scores.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 7, Dodgers 6.
