BATTING SUMMARY
Los Angeles
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|5
|170
|18
|41
|9
|0
|3
|18
|12
|41
|.241
|Pujols 1b-ph
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Souza Jr. ph
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Betts rf
|5
|20
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|.450
|Urías p
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Smith c
|5
|18
|3
|6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|.333
|Lux cf-ph
|5
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.333
|Pollock lf-ph
|4
|11
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|.273
|Bellinger 1b-cf
|5
|15
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|.267
|Seager ss
|5
|21
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|.238
|Beaty 1b-ph
|4
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Taylor cf-lf
|4
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.143
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|22
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|.136
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.050
|Vesia p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Treinen p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Scherzer p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|McKinney 1b-pr
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Knebel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jansen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Graterol p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Buehler p
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Bickford p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Barnes ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
San Francisco
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|5
|159
|10
|29
|4
|0
|5
|10
|6
|49
|.182
|Bryant 1b-cf-lf-rf
|5
|17
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.471
|Slater cf-rf-ph
|3
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|La Stella 2b-ph
|5
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.333
|Posey c
|5
|20
|1
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|.300
|Crawford ss
|5
|20
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|.250
|Longoria 3b
|5
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.118
|Wade Jr. lf-rf-ph
|5
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.100
|Ruf 1b-lf
|3
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|.091
|Flores 1b-ph
|4
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.083
|Álvarez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Yastrzemski cf-rf-ph
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Wood p
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Solano 2b-ph
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.000
|Rogers p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McGee p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Littell p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Leone p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Gausman p
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|García p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Duggar cf
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Doval p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Dickerson ph
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|DeSclafani p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Castro p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Casali ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
PITCHING SUMMARY
Los Angeles
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Bickford
|3
|0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Graterol
|4
|0
|3
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Jansen
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Knebel
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Scherzer
|2
|0
|8
|3
|1
|1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.12
|Urías
|2
|0
|9
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Treinen
|3
|0
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.70
|Buehler
|2
|0
|10
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.38
|Kelly
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.40
|Vesia
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
San Francisco
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Castro
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rogers
|4
|0
|3
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Wood
|1
|0
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Álvarez
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Webb
|2
|0
|14
|2-3
|9
|1
|1
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.61
|Doval
|3
|0
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2.45
|Gausman
|2
|0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|García
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
|McGee
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
|Littell
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.13
|DeSclafani
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10.80
|Leone
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16.20
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Los Angeles
|130
|215
|051
|—
|18
|San Francisco
|210
|022
|120
|—
|10
E_J.Turner, Webb, García, Crawford. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 76, San Francisco 52. 2B_Smith 2, Pollock, Bellinger, Seager 2, Taylor, T.Turner 2, Slater, Posey 2, Crawford. HR_Betts, Smith 2, Bryant, Posey, Crawford, Longoria, Ruf. RBIs_Betts 4, Urías, Smith 3, Pollock 2, Bellinger 3, Seager 2, Beaty, Taylor, T.Turner, Bryant 2, Posey 2, Crawford 2, Longoria, Ruf 2, Solano. SB_Betts 2, Bellinger. SF_Betts, Taylor, Solano. S_Scherzer, Doval.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Gabe Morales; Left, Doug Eddings. (Game 2) Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales. (Game 3) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Carlos Torres. (Game 4) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Carlos Torres; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Angel Hernandez. (Game 5) Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, Ted Barrett.
T_Game 1 at San Francisco, 2:39.
T_Game 2 at San Francisco, 3:27.
T_Game 3 at Los Angeles, 3:08.
T_Game 4 at Los Angeles, 3:38.
T_Game 5 at San Francisco, 3:26.
A_Game 1 at San Francisco, 41934.
A_Game 2 at San Francisco, 42275.
A_Game 3 at Los Angeles, 53299.
A_Game 4 at Los Angeles, 52935.
A_Game 5 at San Francisco, 42275.