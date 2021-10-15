BATTING SUMMARY

Los Angeles

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals51701841903181241.241
Pujols 1b-ph2302000000.667
Souza Jr. ph3201000011.500
Betts rf52029001412.450
Urías p2301000101.333
Smith c51836202332.333
Lux cf-ph5913000022.333
Pollock lf-ph41123100215.273
Bellinger 1b-cf51524100307.267
Seager ss52125200213.238
Beaty 1b-ph4501000101.200
Taylor cf-lf41432100122.143
T.Turner 2b52213200105.136
J.Turner 3b52011000014.050
Vesia p2000000000---
Treinen p3000000000---
Scherzer p2100000001.000
McKinney 1b-pr3100000001.000
Knebel p2000000000---
Kelly p2000000000---
Jansen p2000000000---
Graterol p4000000000---
Buehler p2410000003.000
Bickford p3000000000---
Barnes ph1100000001.000

San Francisco

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals5159102940510649.182
Bryant 1b-cf-lf-rf51718001213.471
Slater cf-rf-ph3502100000.400
La Stella 2b-ph5913000022.333
Posey c52016201206.300
Crawford ss52025101204.250
Longoria 3b51722001104.118
Wade Jr. lf-rf-ph51011000014.100
Ruf 1b-lf31111001205.091
Flores 1b-ph41211000012.083
Álvarez p1000000000---
Yastrzemski cf-rf-ph51300000004.000
Wood p1200000000.000
Webb p2500000004.000
Solano 2b-ph5800000103.000
Rogers p4000000000---
McGee p3000000000---
Littell p2000000000---
Leone p2000000000---
Gausman p2200000002.000
García p2000000000---
Duggar cf3300000012.000
Doval p3000000000---
Dickerson ph4400000003.000
DeSclafani p1000000000---
Castro p2000000000---
Casali ph1100000001.000

PITCHING SUMMARY

Los Angeles

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Bickford3021-310000000000.00
Graterol4032-330003000000.00
Jansen20200005001000.00
Knebel20210003000000.00
Scherzer208311112000111.12
Urías209622110011002.00
Treinen3031-311105000002.70
Buehler20102-394439000103.38
Kelly2012-331110001005.40
Vesia2011-321102000006.75

San Francisco

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Castro2011-300020000000.00
Rogers4031-350011001000.00
Wood1042-320024000000.00
Álvarez1001-300000000000.00
Webb20142-3911117001000.61
Doval3032-321102100112.45
Gausman20644437000106.00
García2011-322111000006.75
McGee3022-322201000006.75
Littell2022-3633050000010.13
DeSclafani1012-3522020001010.80
Leone2012-3433210000016.20

SCORE BY INNINGS

Los Angeles13021505118
San Francisco21002212010

E_J.Turner, Webb, García, Crawford. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 76, San Francisco 52. 2B_Smith 2, Pollock, Bellinger, Seager 2, Taylor, T.Turner 2, Slater, Posey 2, Crawford. HR_Betts, Smith 2, Bryant, Posey, Crawford, Longoria, Ruf. RBIs_Betts 4, Urías, Smith 3, Pollock 2, Bellinger 3, Seager 2, Beaty, Taylor, T.Turner, Bryant 2, Posey 2, Crawford 2, Longoria, Ruf 2, Solano. SB_Betts 2, Bellinger. SF_Betts, Taylor, Solano. S_Scherzer, Doval.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Gabe Morales; Left, Doug Eddings. (Game 2) Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales. (Game 3) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Carlos Torres. (Game 4) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Carlos Torres; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Angel Hernandez. (Game 5) Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, Ted Barrett.

T_Game 1 at San Francisco, 2:39.

T_Game 2 at San Francisco, 3:27.

T_Game 3 at Los Angeles, 3:08.

T_Game 4 at Los Angeles, 3:38.

T_Game 5 at San Francisco, 3:26.

A_Game 1 at San Francisco, 41934.

A_Game 2 at San Francisco, 42275.

A_Game 3 at Los Angeles, 53299.

A_Game 4 at Los Angeles, 52935.

A_Game 5 at San Francisco, 42275.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

