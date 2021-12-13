ORLANDO (94)
Carter Jr. 6-12 2-2 16, F.Wagner 8-18 2-4 20, Bamba 1-2 0-0 2, Co.Anthony 6-18 5-6 21, Harris 2-5 0-0 6, Okeke 1-9 0-0 2, Ross 4-11 5-5 15, Lopez 3-6 1-2 7, Hampton 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 33-88 15-19 94.
L.A. LAKERS (106)
Horton-Tucker 7-14 2-4 19, James 12-20 3-4 30, Howard 2-4 1-2 5, Bradley 2-7 0-0 6, Westbrook 9-18 1-2 19, Ca.Anthony 4-9 2-2 13, Jordan 2-3 0-0 4, Ellington 1-1 0-1 3, Monk 1-4 0-0 2, Reaves 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 41-84 11-17 106.
|Orlando
|25
|27
|10
|32
|—
|94
|L.A. Lakers
|18
|31
|36
|21
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-38 (Co.Anthony 4-11, Harris 2-4, Ross 2-4, F.Wagner 2-5, Carter Jr. 2-6, Hampton 1-2, Okeke 0-5), L.A. Lakers 13-28 (Ca.Anthony 3-5, Horton-Tucker 3-6, James 3-7, Bradley 2-5, Reaves 1-2, Monk 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 47 (Lopez 9), L.A. Lakers 44 (James 11). Assists_Orlando 17 (Co.Anthony 5), L.A. Lakers 24 (James 10). Total Fouls_Orlando 13, L.A. Lakers 17. A_18,997 (18,997)