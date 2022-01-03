|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|37:38
|7-19
|4-6
|2-7
|4
|3
|18
|Vanderbilt
|31:58
|1-2
|1-2
|3-12
|2
|3
|3
|Reid
|30:24
|10-17
|3-4
|5-11
|2
|4
|23
|Beasley
|36:34
|6-18
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|16
|Beverley
|31:12
|5-12
|0-0
|4-9
|6
|4
|12
|Nowell
|22:28
|7-10
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|2
|17
|McDaniels
|21:37
|3-6
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|6
|7
|Knight
|11:35
|1-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Prince
|10:51
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|McLaughlin
|5:43
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-92
|12-16
|20-56
|21
|22
|103
Percentages: FG .446, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-38, .237 (Beasley 4-11, Beverley 2-5, McDaniels 1-3, Prince 1-3, Nowell 1-4, McLaughlin 0-2, Reid 0-4, Edwards 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Beverley, Edwards).
Turnovers: 23 (Edwards 8, Beverley 4, McDaniels 3, Reid 3, Vanderbilt 2, Beasley, Nowell, Prince).
Steals: 9 (Beverley 2, Vanderbilt 2, Beasley, Edwards, Knight, McDaniels, Nowell).
Technical Fouls: Knight, 2:56 first; Timberwolves, 6:24 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|20:41
|0-3
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|1
|Monk
|33:06
|8-14
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|22
|James
|39:13
|7-15
|9-12
|0-7
|5
|2
|26
|Bradley
|27:56
|5-7
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|14
|Westbrook
|33:24
|7-16
|6-8
|0-3
|5
|5
|20
|Anthony
|28:40
|5-10
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|2
|14
|Horton-Tucker
|22:36
|2-7
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|6
|Reaves
|22:03
|1-1
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|2
|Ariza
|12:21
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|36-75
|23-29
|4-28
|20
|16
|108
Percentages: FG .480, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 13-41, .317 (Monk 4-9, Anthony 3-7, James 3-9, Bradley 2-4, Ariza 1-2, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Westbrook 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Monk 2, Anthony, James, Westbrook).
Turnovers: 15 (Westbrook 9, Horton-Tucker 2, Monk 2, Ariza, James).
Steals: 14 (Bradley 4, James 3, Johnson 3, Anthony, Horton-Tucker, Monk, Westbrook).
Technical Fouls: Westbrook, 2:56 first.
|Minnesota
|24
|30
|26
|23
|—
|103
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|26
|21
|30
|—
|108
A_18,343 (18,997). T_2:12.