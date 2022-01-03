FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edwards37:387-194-62-74318
Vanderbilt31:581-21-23-12233
Reid30:2410-173-45-112423
Beasley36:346-180-01-10016
Beverley31:125-120-04-96412
Nowell22:287-102-20-42217
McDaniels21:373-60-04-8067
Knight11:351-22-21-2004
Prince10:511-40-00-2003
McLaughlin5:430-20-00-0500
Totals240:0041-9212-1620-562122103

Percentages: FG .446, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-38, .237 (Beasley 4-11, Beverley 2-5, McDaniels 1-3, Prince 1-3, Nowell 1-4, McLaughlin 0-2, Reid 0-4, Edwards 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Beverley, Edwards).

Turnovers: 23 (Edwards 8, Beverley 4, McDaniels 3, Reid 3, Vanderbilt 2, Beasley, Nowell, Prince).

Steals: 9 (Beverley 2, Vanderbilt 2, Beasley, Edwards, Knight, McDaniels, Nowell).

Technical Fouls: Knight, 2:56 first; Timberwolves, 6:24 third.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson20:410-31-21-2231
Monk33:068-142-20-01122
James39:137-159-120-75226
Bradley27:565-72-20-41114
Westbrook33:247-166-80-35520
Anthony28:405-101-11-12214
Horton-Tucker22:362-72-21-5226
Reaves22:031-10-00-4202
Ariza12:211-20-01-2003
Totals240:0036-7523-294-282016108

Percentages: FG .480, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 13-41, .317 (Monk 4-9, Anthony 3-7, James 3-9, Bradley 2-4, Ariza 1-2, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Westbrook 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Monk 2, Anthony, James, Westbrook).

Turnovers: 15 (Westbrook 9, Horton-Tucker 2, Monk 2, Ariza, James).

Steals: 14 (Bradley 4, James 3, Johnson 3, Anthony, Horton-Tucker, Monk, Westbrook).

Technical Fouls: Westbrook, 2:56 first.

Minnesota24302623103
L.A. Lakers31262130108

A_18,343 (18,997). T_2:12.

