MINNESOTA (103)
Edwards 7-19 4-6 18, Vanderbilt 1-2 1-2 3, Reid 10-17 3-4 23, Beasley 6-18 0-0 16, Beverley 5-12 0-0 12, Knight 1-2 2-2 4, McDaniels 3-6 0-0 7, Prince 1-4 0-0 3, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Nowell 7-10 2-2 17. Totals 41-92 12-16 103.
L.A. LAKERS (108)
Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Monk 8-14 2-2 22, James 7-15 9-12 26, Bradley 5-7 2-2 14, Westbrook 7-16 6-8 20, Anthony 5-10 1-1 14, Ariza 1-2 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 2-7 2-2 6, Reaves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-75 23-29 108.
|Minnesota
|24
|30
|26
|23
|—
|103
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|26
|21
|30
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-38 (Beasley 4-11, Beverley 2-5, McDaniels 1-3, Prince 1-3, Nowell 1-4, McLaughlin 0-2, Reid 0-4, Edwards 0-6), L.A. Lakers 13-41 (Monk 4-9, Anthony 3-7, James 3-9, Bradley 2-4, Ariza 1-2, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Westbrook 0-5). Fouled Out_Minnesota 1 (McDaniels), L.A. Lakers None. Rebounds_Minnesota 56 (Vanderbilt 12), L.A. Lakers 28 (James 7). Assists_Minnesota 21 (Beverley 6), L.A. Lakers 20 (James, Westbrook 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 22, L.A. Lakers 16. A_18,343 (18,997)