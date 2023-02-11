|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown Jr.
|21:38
|2-5
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|4
|5
|Hachimura
|31:06
|6-11
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|0
|16
|Davis
|35:44
|5-19
|3-4
|2-16
|1
|2
|13
|Russell
|35:13
|6-12
|2-3
|1-5
|6
|1
|15
|Schroder
|30:03
|7-12
|9-11
|0-3
|3
|0
|26
|Reaves
|26:16
|2-5
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Vanderbilt
|16:54
|5-7
|2-2
|2-8
|4
|1
|12
|Beasley
|16:17
|2-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Walker IV
|14:40
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|4
|Gabriel
|12:09
|3-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|40-89
|21-26
|10-52
|19
|12
|109
Percentages: FG .449, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Schroder 3-4, Hachimura 2-4, Reaves 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Russell 1-3, Davis 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, Beasley 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis 3, Reaves).
Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, Beasley 3, Russell 3, Reaves 2, Brown Jr., Gabriel, Schroder).
Steals: 4 (Beasley, Gabriel, Hachimura, Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: Lakers, 5:44 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Green
|33:54
|5-8
|1-1
|0-7
|10
|4
|12
|Wiggins
|30:59
|5-13
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|12
|Looney
|22:57
|1-1
|0-0
|3-13
|2
|1
|2
|Poole
|37:15
|11-25
|4-4
|0-5
|6
|4
|29
|Thompson
|35:46
|5-21
|2-3
|0-3
|3
|2
|15
|DiVincenzo
|25:41
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|5
|J.Green
|19:04
|3-8
|4-4
|1-5
|0
|4
|11
|Jerome
|18:22
|5-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|10
|Kuminga
|13:42
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|Moody
|2:20
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|40-96
|11-12
|7-43
|31
|21
|103
Percentages: FG .417, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 12-44, .273 (Poole 3-10, Thompson 3-13, Wiggins 2-6, D.Green 1-3, Kuminga 1-3, J.Green 1-4, DiVincenzo 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Looney 2, Poole 2, D.Green, DiVincenzo).
Turnovers: 15 (D.Green 4, DiVincenzo 3, Poole 3, Kuminga 2, J.Green, Jerome, Wiggins).
Steals: 11 (D.Green 2, Jerome 2, Kuminga 2, Looney 2, DiVincenzo, Poole, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: Poole, 6:50 third.
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|30
|34
|24
|—
|109
|Golden State
|22
|31
|26
|24
|—
|103
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:26.
