L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown Jr.21:382-50-03-6145
Hachimura31:066-112-20-71016
Davis35:445-193-42-161213
Russell35:136-122-31-56115
Schroder30:037-129-110-33026
Reaves26:162-53-40-2118
Vanderbilt16:545-72-22-84112
Beasley16:172-90-00-2014
Walker IV14:402-50-00-0204
Gabriel12:093-40-02-3026
Totals240:0040-8921-2610-521912109

Percentages: FG .449, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Schroder 3-4, Hachimura 2-4, Reaves 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Russell 1-3, Davis 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, Beasley 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis 3, Reaves).

Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, Beasley 3, Russell 3, Reaves 2, Brown Jr., Gabriel, Schroder).

Steals: 4 (Beasley, Gabriel, Hachimura, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: Lakers, 5:44 second.

GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Green33:545-81-10-710412
Wiggins30:595-130-02-51212
Looney22:571-10-03-13212
Poole37:1511-254-40-56429
Thompson35:465-212-30-33215
DiVincenzo25:412-80-00-0335
J.Green19:043-84-41-50411
Jerome18:225-70-00-14010
Kuminga13:422-40-00-3115
Moody2:201-10-01-1102
Totals240:0040-9611-127-433121103

Percentages: FG .417, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 12-44, .273 (Poole 3-10, Thompson 3-13, Wiggins 2-6, D.Green 1-3, Kuminga 1-3, J.Green 1-4, DiVincenzo 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Looney 2, Poole 2, D.Green, DiVincenzo).

Turnovers: 15 (D.Green 4, DiVincenzo 3, Poole 3, Kuminga 2, J.Green, Jerome, Wiggins).

Steals: 11 (D.Green 2, Jerome 2, Kuminga 2, Looney 2, DiVincenzo, Poole, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: Poole, 6:50 third.

L.A. Lakers21303424109
Golden State22312624103

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:26.

