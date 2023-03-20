|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banchero
|35:34
|8-20
|4-4
|1-6
|3
|5
|21
|F.Wagner
|37:26
|10-23
|1-2
|1-8
|7
|3
|21
|Carter Jr.
|33:20
|6-11
|2-2
|2-11
|0
|4
|16
|Fultz
|33:42
|5-12
|1-3
|2-3
|10
|5
|12
|G.Harris
|22:05
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|Anthony
|27:39
|5-15
|4-4
|3-5
|3
|4
|17
|K.Harris
|15:42
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Bitadze
|14:40
|1-3
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|3
|Houstan
|14:13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Bol
|5:38
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|41-102
|13-17
|12-43
|24
|28
|105
Percentages: FG .402, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (G.Harris 3-6, Anthony 3-8, Carter Jr. 2-5, Fultz 1-2, Banchero 1-4, Bol 0-1, Houstan 0-2, K.Harris 0-2, F.Wagner 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bitadze 2, Anthony).
Turnovers: 7 (Fultz 4, Banchero, Bol, F.Wagner).
Steals: 8 (F.Wagner 2, Anthony, Bitadze, Carter Jr., Fultz, G.Harris, K.Harris).
Technical Fouls: Banchero, 00:25 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown Jr.
|29:21
|4-8
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|12
|Vanderbilt
|23:01
|1-1
|0-0
|2-10
|2
|2
|2
|Davis
|34:21
|6-15
|3-6
|2-11
|1
|4
|15
|Beasley
|25:55
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|3
|Russell
|33:14
|6-12
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|1
|18
|Reaves
|30:27
|9-14
|16-18
|1-6
|6
|3
|35
|Schroder
|24:29
|3-9
|3-4
|0-3
|5
|2
|12
|Gabriel
|20:15
|2-3
|2-2
|4-8
|1
|3
|6
|Hachimura
|18:56
|4-9
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|36-78
|26-32
|9-52
|25
|19
|111
Percentages: FG .462, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Brown Jr. 4-8, Russell 4-8, Schroder 3-6, Reaves 1-4, Beasley 1-5, Hachimura 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Davis 4, Gabriel 2, Russell 2, Hachimura).
Turnovers: 15 (Davis 5, Vanderbilt 4, Reaves 3, Beasley, Russell, Schroder).
Steals: 2 (Davis 2).
Technical Fouls: Lakers, 2:42 third.
|Orlando
|25
|24
|32
|24
|—
|105
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|31
|25
|27
|—
|111
A_18,997 (18,997).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.