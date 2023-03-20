FGFTReb
ORLANDOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero35:348-204-41-63521
F.Wagner37:2610-231-21-87321
Carter Jr.33:206-112-22-110416
Fultz33:425-121-32-310512
G.Harris22:053-70-00-1019
Anthony27:395-154-43-53417
K.Harris15:421-50-00-2022
Bitadze14:401-31-22-4113
Houstan14:130-20-01-1020
Bol5:382-40-00-2014
Totals240:0041-10213-1712-432428105

Percentages: FG .402, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (G.Harris 3-6, Anthony 3-8, Carter Jr. 2-5, Fultz 1-2, Banchero 1-4, Bol 0-1, Houstan 0-2, K.Harris 0-2, F.Wagner 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bitadze 2, Anthony).

Turnovers: 7 (Fultz 4, Banchero, Bol, F.Wagner).

Steals: 8 (F.Wagner 2, Anthony, Bitadze, Carter Jr., Fultz, G.Harris, K.Harris).

Technical Fouls: Banchero, 00:25 fourth.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown Jr.29:214-80-00-52112
Vanderbilt23:011-10-02-10222
Davis34:216-153-62-111415
Beasley25:551-70-00-3103
Russell33:146-122-20-16118
Reaves30:279-1416-181-66335
Schroder24:293-93-40-35212
Gabriel20:152-32-24-8136
Hachimura18:564-90-00-5138
Totals240:0036-7826-329-522519111

Percentages: FG .462, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Brown Jr. 4-8, Russell 4-8, Schroder 3-6, Reaves 1-4, Beasley 1-5, Hachimura 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Davis 4, Gabriel 2, Russell 2, Hachimura).

Turnovers: 15 (Davis 5, Vanderbilt 4, Reaves 3, Beasley, Russell, Schroder).

Steals: 2 (Davis 2).

Technical Fouls: Lakers, 2:42 third.

Orlando25243224105
L.A. Lakers28312527111

A_18,997 (18,997).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

